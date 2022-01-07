Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

60 Tanager Way, KY1-1303, Cayman Islands
http://www.seafireresortandspa.com/
5d27e983be2a9f2125c6959385ef3595.jpg

Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

5d27e983be2a9f2125c6959385ef3595.jpg

Grand Cayman, known for its sprawling Seven Mile Beach and world-class scuba diving, has its first new resort in more than a decade. Most of the 266 rooms at the Seafire offer views showcasing the sunsets that inspired the property’s name. The three restaurants include the seasonal, small-plate Ave, whose 24-seat chef’s counter, Avecita, serves a Spanish tapas tasting menu. At the bar off the lobby, try a cocktail featuring tepache, a beverage made from fermented pineapple rinds.

By Ann Abel
