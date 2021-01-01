The Best Bars in Miami
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
No matter what you've got a thirst for—a craft cocktail at a rooftop bar, beer-garden happy hour with a cold one, a select vintage at a wine bar, or chill to some live music—Miami's bar scene covers it all, and then some.
2727 Indian Creek Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33140, USA
What was once a pop-up bar, The Broken Shaker is now a permanent fixture at the Freehand Miami. The James Beard Award-nominated bar is located in the high-end hostel on South Beach serving up a selection of handcrafted cocktails. The bar itself is...
200 South Pointe Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Cibo Wine Bar is a contemporary take on an Italian winery, and presents 3,500 bottles of premium wines in a dramatic two-story wine room. The bar is located in South Beach’s South of Fifth area, and there is a second location in Coral...
1222 16th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
If you want to travel back to the 1980s à la Stranger Things but still be able to order a drink, Ricky’s South Beach is the place to go. With air hockey, board games, and arcade games like the Terminator and Dance Dance...
Mary Brickell Village, 900 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130, USA
The super-trendy Mary Brickell Village is home to a variety of bars, restaurants, boutiques, and night clubs. Fado Irish Pub is one of its residents. Here you'll find traditional decor, a variety of craft and imported draft beers, and a menu of...
165 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127, USA
The Butcher Shop in Wynwood is a concept that blends retail, restaurant, and biergarten into a top-notch venue selling and serving quality meats, sausages, and burgers. They have the best craft beer selection in Miami, with 15 permanent taps,...
30205 SW 217th Ave, Homestead, FL 33030, USA
The Florida Everglades is certainly one of the most unusual places to find a winery and brewery, but Schnebly Redland's Winery excels in both arenas in what some would call "the middle of nowhere." Guests are greeted by a stunning wine bar ahead,...
The Local House restaurant, located within the boutique Sense Beach House hotel in Miami Beach is a romantic, Hampton-inspired restaurant, serving Mediterranean cuisine. The restaurant’s Specialty Drink program has been recognized for its...
1220 16th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
When you first show up at Bodega, you could easily mistake it for a popular neighborhood taqueria. Between the Airstream trailer serving tacos and the picnic tables, it looks like a low-key spot. It is that, but as you see the Ubers full of models...
2201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
The Living Room within the W Hotel is always swarming the beautiful people before a night out in Miami. The menu prides itself on quality ingredients and freshness, incorporating a variety of infusions, molecular mixology and other special...
1001 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33131, USA
For a little Latin flair and a fun night out, head to Baru Urbano in Mary Brickell Village. The stand-alone buildings reflect a lodge vibe, but it's chock-full of Latin influences. Be sure to try some of the tequila-based cocktails and the...
4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140, USA
Within Miami's most famed Fontainebleau Hotel is an gastronomic superpower, but it's the mixology by bartender Hector Aceveda that really sets the eatery apart. Try some of the innovative cocktails using food products and specialty preparation. A...
1427 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
I'm not a fan of vodka so I chose Barton G's French Martini complete with a Chambord popsicle. At $32 a pop, it's not something I'd recommend for anything more than the experience. While I did enjoy the drink and it's coolness (who doesn't want to...
30205 SW 217th Ave, Homestead, FL 33030, USA
The craft beer scene is here in South Florida with the opening of the Miami Brewing Company—the region’s first craft brewery—at Schnebly Redland’s Winery in Homestead. The family-owned operation uses the tropical fruits and flavors...
2727 Indian Creek Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33140, USA
There’s nothing quite like 27 Restaurant & Bar at the Freehand hostel in Mid-Beach. The Freehand stands out among five-star luxury hotels as the best spot in town to chill by the pool with a craft cocktail from the house bar, the Broken...
2826 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127, USA
The Electric Pickle is a boutique entertainment and music venue located in downtown Miami's Design District/Wynwood area. This area is the most popular location for those wanting to escape the velvet rope of South Beach. The beats pump inside the...
A European hotel brand imported to the US by Marriott International, the AC Hotel Miami Beach is found inside a newly built glass tower where rooms boast floor-to-ceiling windows and a rooftop swimming pool overlooks the beach across the street....
2390 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127, USA
Panther Coffee, in the ultra-cool Wynwood Art District and two other Miami locations, makes all drinks and brews to order, specializing in cortaditos, espressos, and roasting their own beans. It’s a hip spot with a Pacific Northwest...
1700 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
The Fillmore Miami Beach, located on famous Washington Avenue, opened in 1950 and was the home of The Jackie Gleason Show in the 1960s. It’s now one of South Beach’s top live music and entertainment venues where you can catch John...
