Bless this parking place

Coming down from one of Central Vietnam's famed Marble Mountains--or Ngũ Hành Sơn ("Five Elements Mountains"--we passed this garage, seemingly guarded by the statues and busts arrayed around the entrance and terraced up hillside. The mountains, offering spectacular views of the Da Nang region, are full of caves, many of them sanctified with shrines, altars, and sculptures. They were also a longstanding source of quarried marble and limestone for stone carvers, such as the one who parked his car in his own well-protected cave. During the Vietnam War, the Marble Mountains were used as a hideaway of Viet Cong guerrillas. Indeed, there was a hospital here.