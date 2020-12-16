The Alps: Cozy Up to Romance
Collected by Maggie Fuller , AFAR Staff
Cold weather is the best excuse to snuggle up. The Alps offer a signature blend of adventure and luxury, tailor-made for the kind of people who seek out the joy of fresh powder. From the slopes to sleigh rides to chalets, the Alps are the perfect place to get cozy.
Kaiserjägerstraße 2, 6020 Innsbruck, Austria
Behind the brightly colored stucco and dark shutters of this 16th century building is one of Innsbruck’s most charming retreats. Owned by the Ultsch family since the early 20th century, the Schwarzer Adler has become known for its...
St Moritz, Switzerland
In a country full of swanky resort towns, St. Moritz takes the crown with its wide array of five-star hotels, designer stores, and award-winning restaurants. The town is also home to such exciting activities as skijoring and ice cricket, which...
Joe and I took the scenic GoldenPass train from Montreux (the unofficial capital of the Lavaux region) to Interlaken. The train links Lake Geneva with central Switzerland via the Bernese Oberland and the entire trip takes about six hours. Our...
Mer de Glace, 74400 Chamonix, France
Snaking, cracking, shimmering a brilliant blue in places and covered by mystical frost in others, the Mer de Glace displays nature in all its powerful glory. France’s longest glacier stretches for 4.3 miles and is over 650 feet deep....
Bahnhofpl. 1, 7000 Chur, Switzerland
I didn’t even realize that the Bernina Express scenic train journey was on the UNESCO World Heritage list until I arrived at the small northern Italian town of Tirano to start the trip. There are several different routes from which travelers may...
Lac de Joux, Switzerland
Situated on the border with France in the Vaud Jura, Lac de Joux is one of the biggest natural ice rinks in Europe. Thousands flock there when the lake freezes over, and the misty evening air and mountains create a dreamlike scene reminiscent of a...
Weinpl. 2, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
Former interior designer and gallery owner Elisabetta Capei now presides over this shop near St. Peter’s Church. It specializes in artisan handmade Swiss and Italian chocolates. Among her highlights are chocolates by Reichmuth von Reding, a...
Gornergrat, 3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
A trip up to the Gornergrat provides the best view of the Matterhorn without ripping a huge hole in your wallet. For less than 10 Francs, we were able to ride the lift up to Gornergrat and see one of the most spectacular views. At the top there is...
3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
This champagne bar looks like a mirage as you're coming down the last stretch of the narrow Sunnega run back into Zermatt. A classic après-ski spot, it’s where the local instructors gather at day’s end. The Cuban-born bartender...
Zürich, Switzerland
Even in the rain, Zurich's Old Town is romantic. The cobblestone walkways twist their way throughout the area, making for some particularly beautiful walking tours.
12 Rue Sainte-Claire, 74000 Annecy, France
If there is one thing France is famous for, I bet the gastronomy would rank pretty high, way before the châteaux and wines. And what is French gastronomy without a healthy dose of cheese, right? At Le Fréti, they take their fondue very seriously....
Stadthofstrasse 14, 6006 Luzern, Switzerland
Hotel Hofgarten is a warm, welcoming establishment housed in one of Lucerne's oldest manor houses. From the outside, the restaurant looks like a casual pub, but the minute you enter, you sense the elegance housed inside. The space is light and...
Route des Bains 42, 1892 Lavey-les-bains, Switzerland
After a long day of skiing or climbing, the Swiss head to luxurious spas to unwind. Les Bains de Lavey offers the warmest thermal baths in Switzlerand alongside saunas, Turkish baths, a revolving whirlpool, and various massage treatments. Located...
