Gornergrat

Sleep and Drink Like an Eskimo

Halfway down the run from Gornegrat to Riffleberg, skiers come upon an igloo village, one of seven built every season in the Alps and Pyrenees. It takes about 2,700 hours to create one village, including the ice-sculpted bar. Inflatable balloons are covered with snow, which give the basic shape of the igloo. Some igloos act as hotel rooms, complete with jacuzzis and chimneys. My friends and I stop at the ice bar for white glühwein and kick back in the lounge chairs set up on the ice-sculpted deck.