Breathtaking view of the Matterhorn

A trip up to the Gornergrat provides the best view of the Matterhorn without ripping a huge hole in your wallet. For less than 10 Francs, we were able to ride the lift up to Gornergrat and see one of the most spectacular views. At the top there is a little restaurant where you can enjoy a coffee or some lunch and sit outside to enjoy the Matterhorn in all of its glory. From here, you can either walk down which takes about 2 hours, through little ski chalet towns, or take the lift back down to Zermatt. From my experience, one of the best views of the Matterhorn in Switzerland