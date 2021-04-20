Where are you going?
Gornergrat

Gornergrat, 3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
Breathtaking view of the Matterhorn

A trip up to the Gornergrat provides the best view of the Matterhorn without ripping a huge hole in your wallet. For less than 10 Francs, we were able to ride the lift up to Gornergrat and see one of the most spectacular views. At the top there is a little restaurant where you can enjoy a coffee or some lunch and sit outside to enjoy the Matterhorn in all of its glory. From here, you can either walk down which takes about 2 hours, through little ski chalet towns, or take the lift back down to Zermatt. From my experience, one of the best views of the Matterhorn in Switzerland!
By Jacob Frischknecht

More Recommendations

Jen Murphy
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Sleep and Drink Like an Eskimo

Halfway down the run from Gornegrat to Riffleberg, skiers come upon an igloo village, one of seven built every season in the Alps and Pyrenees. It takes about 2,700 hours to create one village, including the ice-sculpted bar. Inflatable balloons are covered with snow, which give the basic shape of the igloo. Some igloos act as hotel rooms, complete with jacuzzis and chimneys. My friends and I stop at the ice bar for white glühwein and kick back in the lounge chairs set up on the ice-sculpted deck.
Tanya Eggenberger
almost 7 years ago

One of the best views in the world!

Take the 33 minute journey on Europe‘s highest cog railway from Zermatt to the Gornergrat to reach this incredible view. From the Gornergrat you can see the Matterhorn and 38 other peaks that soar above 13’000 feet. Take one of the first trains in the morning to have the place (almost) to yourself.

