Sydney Cafés for Coffee Lovers
Collected by Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor
Sydney takes its coffee seriously. Even casual joints serve espresso drinks with foam flowers, and locals sip from mugs all day long, even when it's hot outside. More recently, third-wave coffee has taken over, bringing pour-overs, cold brews, and a new crop of bean geeks to the city.
Shop 11, The Strand Arcade, 412-414 George St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
This bite-size coffee stand in the Victorian-era Strand Arcade building downtown is perfect for a midday lift. Run by the team behind Coffee Alchemy in Marrickville, Gumption serves coffee and only coffee (no food). Six single-origin bean...
17-51 Foveaux St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
Brace yourself; this is not your typical java joint. The futuristic space—which features a slanted concrete floor, caged lights that run the length of the ceiling, and the outline of a comic strip on a solid black wall—looks like it could be...
7a/2 Huntley St, Alexandria NSW 2015, Australia
The Grounds café—run out of a former pie factory in the warehouse district of Alexandria—makes coffee, juices, smoothies, baked goods, and rustic breakfast and lunch dishes with equal care. Order a flat white (a cross between a...
6-8 O'Connell St, Newtown NSW 2042, Australia
Opened in a brick-walled space that used to be a favorite local bookstore, Brewtown is the latest venture by Simon Triggs and Charles Cameron, who met while working as managers for the coffee company Toby Estate. The coffee is what you'd expect...
60-64 Reservoir St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
Launched in Surry Hills in 2003 under the name Single Origin Roasters, this coffee company quickly received the Aussie shortening treatment and became known simply as Single O. While most Sydneysiders now understand what single-origin coffee...
80 Commonwealth St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
A new addition to the old Paramount studios building—also occupied by the Golden Age Cinema and Bar downstairs—the Paramount Coffee Project is just as its name suggests. It's a concept café that sources great beans from all over the world and...
61 Albion St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
In a converted warehouse decked out with white and blue tiles and colored LED light strips, Reuben Hills prepares house-roasted, single-origin coffee three ways (filter, cold-brew, and espresso) and hosts cupping and tasting sessions every Friday...
193 Missenden Rd, Newtown NSW 2042, Australia
What started in 2002 as a little café tucked into a Newtown laneway, Campos has become one of the biggest household names in Australian specialty coffee. The company's success stems from its simple but ambitious mission: to buy, roast and serve...
