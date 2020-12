Embark on a small expedition ship in the Sea of Cortez for an adventure. Visit Cabo San Lucas, Loreto, and La Paz, Mexico with an overland tour to see California gray whales at Magdalena Bay. Take a hike, go for a paddle, or simply relax. Explore coastal areas via stand up paddle board, kayak, or jump into a small skiff to go on a snorkel. Highlights include animal sightings: whales, nurse sharks, fish, sea lions, and numerous birds.