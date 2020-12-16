Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Shanghai Served Neat: The French Concession

Collected by Afar Magazine
A cocktail pioneer shares his favorite spots in the French Concession.
Save Place

initial

140 Xinle Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
“When I’m behind the bar, I like to wear a nice shirt with a bow tie and blazer so that I look like an English gentleman. Initial is my go-to spot for vintage work clothing.” —Bartender Tree Mao on the French Concession. Read more about his...
More Details >
Save Place

Le Vin

224 Jinxian Rd, Changning, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
“One of my best friends owns Le Vin. He is a great chef and a very talented sommelier. The space is tiny, so you’re often dining shoulder to shoulder. My wife and I never bother with the menu. We just ask what’s good that night. The specialty is...
More Details >
Save Place

Malt Fun

123 Hunan Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
“If you’re looking to enjoy a quiet drink and you love whiskey, this is your bar. An iPad menu acts as a directory of more than 150 whiskeys and their origins, from Scotland to Japan. Malt Fun also has a list of mostly classic cocktails. Call...
More Details >
Save Place

Big Movie

158 Xinle Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
“I go here in search of movies, which often inspire my cocktails. Titanic was the muse for drinks I made at an international competition. I carved a cruise ship out of ice and had it float in a drink, and I re-created a punch that was served on...
More Details >
Save Place

The Mansion Hotel

82 Xin Le Road, 静安区 China, 200031
“The historic hotel has more than 200 pieces of period antiques and artifacts throughout the premises. It was built in the 1930s and was originally the clubhouse of a Shanghai mob boss. Today it’s known for its excellent but very expensive...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Xiangyang Park

1008 Huaihai Middle Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
“I used to sit in this small park with a cup of coffee before I went to work. It’s an interesting experience to be in the park and see modern shopping malls on one side of you and tall green trees on the other. At night, older couples...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without