Shanghai Served Neat: The French Concession
A cocktail pioneer shares his favorite spots in the French Concession.
140 Xinle Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
“When I’m behind the bar, I like to wear a nice shirt with a bow tie and blazer so that I look like an English gentleman. Initial is my go-to spot for vintage work clothing.” —Bartender Tree Mao on the French Concession. Read more about his...
224 Jinxian Rd, Changning, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
“One of my best friends owns Le Vin. He is a great chef and a very talented sommelier. The space is tiny, so you’re often dining shoulder to shoulder. My wife and I never bother with the menu. We just ask what’s good that night. The specialty is...
123 Hunan Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
“If you’re looking to enjoy a quiet drink and you love whiskey, this is your bar. An iPad menu acts as a directory of more than 150 whiskeys and their origins, from Scotland to Japan. Malt Fun also has a list of mostly classic cocktails. Call...
158 Xinle Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
“I go here in search of movies, which often inspire my cocktails. Titanic was the muse for drinks I made at an international competition. I carved a cruise ship out of ice and had it float in a drink, and I re-created a punch that was served on...
82 Xin Le Road, 静安区 China, 200031
“The historic hotel has more than 200 pieces of period antiques and artifacts throughout the premises. It was built in the 1930s and was originally the clubhouse of a Shanghai mob boss. Today it’s known for its excellent but very expensive...
1008 Huaihai Middle Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
“I used to sit in this small park with a cup of coffee before I went to work. It’s an interesting experience to be in the park and see modern shopping malls on one side of you and tall green trees on the other. At night, older couples...
