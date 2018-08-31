Cheese Tea: The Bizarre Drink to Order Next Time You’re in Shanghai (or San Antonio)

Cheese tea originated in Taiwan but you can find tempting concoctions everywhere from Los Angeles to San Antonio.

The odd combo works much better than it sounds, and there’s a load of flavors to discover.

share this article

Article continues below advertisement

“Tea is still the preferred beverage in China,” says Marcel Kofler, food and beverage director of Mandarin Oriental, Pudong in Shanghai. And cheese tea “fits into the same phenomena of the many types of bubble teas,” he explains, adding that the unsung pairing of two familiar ingredients makes customers “curious and inquisitive.” And while cheese tea doesn’t sound like it should make sense, it really does. The cheese’s subtly savory, salty notes complement the tea’s sweet and fruity nature, and the topping’s overall richness counters any of the tea’s bitterness, yielding a highly palatable modern take on tea. Four years after its debut, Yunchen rebranded RoyalTea into HeyTea, and he now commands around 70 outlets throughout China praised by dedicated fans, who often line up for hours to try them. A worldwide trend hits the States Cheese tea spread quickly throughout Asia, from China to Tokyo, Hong Kong to South Korea and within the last year has hit the United States, with domestic operators adding bespoke twists. Friends Tian Fu and Damon Wang launched Pasadena, California’s Prolece Tea six month ago, and Fu cites the proliferation of third-wave coffee as a key factor in the growth of specialty teahouses. “More young people have started to put [similar] attention on traditional tea, some trying to make it in a new way,” he explains of the increasing number of modern tea cafés implementing sophisticated coffeehouse technology and gadgetry—like Japanese glassware brand Hario’s myriad French press–esque vessels designed specifically for tea, and the pricey, U.S.-made BKON brewing system—to brew better, and more unique, beverages. While the United States has housed cafés selling milk tea drinks reconstituted from powders since the 1990s, the contemporary version favors fresh, premium ingredients, thoughtfully sourced teas, and unique constructions, like cheese caps. “We focus on the quality of all the material from the tea to the fruit,” says Fu.

Article continues below advertisement