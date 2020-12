Mt. Rainier is so close (about three hours outside Seattle) that you can see it from the city — perfect for a day trip. At 14,409 feet, it’s the highest mountain in both Washington and the Cascade Range. Hop in the car or book a bus tour, and prepare for some seriously breathtaking views. With glaciers, mountain meadows, and waterfalls, Mt. Rainier National Park features stunning scenery year-round that’s well worth the trip.