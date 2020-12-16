San Antonio for Solo Travelers
Emerging as a destination for cultural explorers, San Antonio is a big city with an artsy appeal. If you’re into taking in a show, immersing yourself in history, exploring the outdoors, or surprising your palate San Antonio has you covered—and then some.
6000 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78209, USA
Located in the former Spanish Colonial Revival home of art collector Marion McNay, this museum opened its doors in 1954 as the first for modern art in San Antonio and has been drawing crowds ever since with its diverse, interesting...
424 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
In San Antonio, you could easily have tacos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. But if you need a break from Tex-Mex, Schilo's Delicatessen is the place for you. Schilo's has been serving bratwurst, potato pancakes, and Wienerschnitzel in downtown...
On The Riverwalk Level, 421 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
The dinner menu at Boudro's Texas Bistro is a perfect blend of bistro cuisine and Texan sensibilities. Journey to the riverside for a platter of Gulf shellfish, crab enchiladas, or mesquite-grilled Texas quail. Holiday travelers needn't worry...
110 Blue Star, San Antonio, TX 78204, USA
Dozens of artists from a myriad of backgrounds and cultures—American, Texan, Mexican, Latin American—sell their work at the San Angel Folk Art gallery in San Antonio. The gallery is stocked with paintings, ceramics, paperwork, textiles, glass, and...
1410 Guadalupe St # 113, San Antonio, TX 78207, USA
San Antonio's west side is one of the city's cultural hubs. Latin and Mexican-American influences are vibrantly displayed through public art and murals. The area around Guadalupe Street is an especially rich place to explore. You'll find art...
849 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
While many cities have rivers, few take advantage of their waterways quite like San Antoniodoes. One of the city’s most popular tourist attractions, the River Walk runs along the San Antonio River and features both quiet stretches for jogging and...
508 Villita St, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
I love old churches and cathedrals. They often offer grandiose exteriors along with gaudy interiors, but the little church of La Villita is tiny and quaint. However, its charm makes it worth a visit if you find yourself exploring the San Antonio...
Avenida Guadalupe, San Antonio, TX, USA
I love street art and I seek it out in my hometown as well as in my travel destinations. I think it says a lot about a city when it advocates public art and commissions local artists to beautify the city. One of my favorite displays of public art...
1320 Guadalupe St, San Antonio, TX 78207, USA
Guadalupe Street Coffee is where hip-hangout meets community center. Not only do they brew the best, they go above and beyond for their neighborhood by providing free WiFi, computer access, a local art gallery, job training and after school...
Festive Plaza in La Villita, a complex with shops run by local artisans, offers a more unique experience than the souvenir-selling El Mercado. Aside from shopping for authentic handmade goods, you can learn about its rich history. Self-guided...
514 W Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78207, USA
No visit to San Antonio is complete without spending at least a few hours in Market Square, a sprawling indoor mall that’s among the largest of its kind outside of Mexico. Stroll past wares ranging from piñatas and pottery to...
2, 312 Pearl Pkwy #2102, San Antonio, TX 78215, USA
Even if you aren't planning to take a cooking course during your visit to San Antonio, a trip to the Culinary Institute of America is worth a visit. It's a great area to walk around in, and you can try coffee and pastries at the CIA Bakery Cafe....
200-414 Alpine, San Antonio, TX 78212, USA
Transport yourself to a different place and time with a simple stroll through San Antonio’s Japanese Tea Garden, a lush expanse full of shaded walkways, stone bridges, blooming flowers, and spectacular koi ponds. The garden was originally...
303 Pearl Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78215, USA
Pearl was founded in 1881 as a traditional brewery. These days, however, the bustling complex is less about beer than its 15 restaurants, dozen-plus retailers, and numerous family-friendly events, including a twice-weekly farmers’ market....
