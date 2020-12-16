Our Favorite Chef-Owned Hotels around the World
Collected by Afar Magazine
Dine in style with these world-renowned chefs, mere minutes from your bed.
1 Leicester St, West End, London WC2H 7BL, UK
Chef Fergus Henderson, best known for resurrecting Britain’s rural tradition of whole-hog (“nose-to-tail”) eating, isn’t one for embellishments. The seasonal menu at the ground-floor restaurant of his new St. John Hotel in London reads like a...
20401 Garzón, Maldonado Department, Uruguay
A 150-year-old general store is the unlikely setting for a five-room guesthouse owned by Argentina’s premier chef. Francis Mallmann grills his signature butterfly brotola whitefish on an open-flame infiernillo (“little hell”) stove. Savor it...
Plaza San Mateo, 1, 10003 Cáceres, Spain
The two-Michelin-star restaurant, run by chef-sommelier team Toño Pérez and José Polo, offers Iberian filet mignon and frog leg–stuffed tomatoes. These are paired with unique Spanish and international wines from the circular cellar. (Request a...
71340 Iguerande, France
In a former stable tucked into the Burgundy countryside, chef Michel Troisgros turns out updated rural staples such as pan-fried veal with citrusy yuzu sauce. Troisgros’s modern flair is also evident in three houseboat-shaped cadole cabins where...
3570 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Japanese brush calligraphy inspired the murals and botanical-motif carpets in the new 81-room hotel by the global restaurant franchise Nobu. The 24-hour, in-room menu includes crispy rice “bagels” topped with salmon sashimi. From $300. (800)...
4 King St, Daylesford VIC 3460, Australia
At a misty lakeside retreat, on six acres of gardens and fruit orchards roughly 70 miles from Melbourne, chef/co-owner Alla Wolf-Tasker serves such locally sourced goodies as vegetable tagine and truffle pecorino tarts. Guests can enjoy full-day...
375 Hanaseharachichō, Sakyō-ku, Kyoto, 601-1102, Japan
You’ll feel zen from the moment you drive in from nearby Kyoto, along a narrow road through Japanese cedars and past temples and shrines, to the moment you sink into a hot bath at this intimate ryokan. Refreshed and relaxed, you’ll...
Route de Laguiole, 12210 Laguiole, France
Renowned chef Michel Bras is passionate about the rustic terrain and cuisine of his native Aubrac, in south-central France. His contemporary glass restaurant is perched on a hilltop, its floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking stone outcrops and...
Hambrough Rd, Ventnor PO38 1SQ, UK
Robert Thompson received his first Michelin star at the precocious age of 23. When he took his chef whites to the Isle of Wight, his next Michelin star followed 6 months later. Thompson does exquisite things with the island’s local beef and...
Spinhuisplein 1, 8011 ZZ Zwolle, Netherlands
Chef Jonnie Boer and his wife Thérèse transformed a former women’s prison into a lively hotel with modern guest rooms decorated with animal skin, leather and velvet fabrics, abundant flowers, and original artwork. In the top-floor rooms you can...
309 Middle St, Washington, VA 22747, USA
Chef Patrick O’Connell opened his country restaurant out of a former gas station in 1978 and rave word-of-mouth reviews soon made it “destination dining.” He opened rooms in 1984 and a few years later, it became a member of the...
