Must-Do Experiences in Hanoi

Hanoi has a charisma all its own, which means there are a lot of experiences you must-do. From delicious cups of coffee infused with whole eggs to the daily maelstrom of the city's streets, there's no place like it, even in Vietnam. Just strolling a few of Hanoi's blocks can be an experience in itself. See a revolutionary hero preserved in state, drink the cheapest beer on the planet, and walk through a market of motorbike parts. Some diversions in Hanoi really shouldn't be missed.