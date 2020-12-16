Moseying Around Missoula
Collected by Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador
Missoula is one of Montana’s best-kept secrets. The University of Montana lends the city an energetic air, the historic downtown is home to unique shops, boutiques, and restaurants, and the incredible Rattlesnake Wilderness Area is never more than a short drive away. We’re sending up a few unique ways to make the most of a day in Missoula—from sweet treats to historical highlights, and all the fun in between.
190 S 3rd St W, Missoula, MT 59801, USA
Bernice's Bakery rewards even the most demanding of sweet seekers with tarts, torts, heavenly pies, crusty ryes, moist wine cakes, and decadently stuffed croissants. Especially enticing are the brightly frosted cupcakes in such flavors as Pancakes...
101 Carousel Dr, Missoula, MT 59802, USA
Meet Norm, Bogie, Koko and Lil' Buck; a few of the wooden ponies tethered to Missoula's treasured Carousel. Each pony is as unique as its story; Norm is a handsome white pony who represents a local fraternity's commitment to community service....
40060 Paws Up Rd, Greenough, MT 59823, USA
One of the most luxurious Western guest ranches, opened in 2005, the Resort at Paws Up, in Greenough, sprawls over 37,000 acres of classic Montana landscape: elk-filled meadows, rocky peaks, and ponderosa pines in the Blackfoot Valley, with the...
241 W Main St, Missoula, MT 59802, USA
The best pizza in Missoula, and possibly Montana, can be found in the brick ovens of Bob Marshall's Biga Pizza. Seasonal, local ingredients, artisan cheeses and meats meld together atop a perfectly crispy, homemade sourdough crust creating one...
5705 Grant Creek Rd, Missoula, MT 59808, USA
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF) has been hard at work sharing their knowledge of elk, how to hunt responsibly and the importance of conserving elk habitats in the area. The foundation hosts a variety of informative classes but if you're...
Missoula, MT, USA
Home to ranchers, skiers, hunters, and hippies, Missoula, Montana, is like a Pacific Northwest town set amongst the Rockies. The surrounding region, with Glacier National Park to the north and the Bitterroot Valley to the south, pulls in swarms of...
Missoula, Montana, a city surrounded by towering Rocky Mountain trails, is home to the very first and now the longest running wildlife film festival in the country. The next festival will run from April 18 to 25, 2015, and all works are shown on...
Riverfront Trail, Missoula, MT 59802, USA
Created in memory of a Missoula native who loved kayaking the world's rivers, Brennan's Wave is located in the middle of the Clark Fork River just off the shores of the city's downtown. If you want to ride the man-made wave, summer crowds will...
32 Campus Dr, Missoula, MT 59812, USA
If you happen to be in Missoula, Montana on the day of the local university's home football game, you will see a sea of maroon floating towards campus. My suggestion? Get yourself a t-shirt and a ticket, join one of the countless, bacchanalian...
