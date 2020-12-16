Mars on earth: chile's atacama desert
Collected by Liz Caskey , AFAR Local Expert
One of the driest places in the world, Chile's northern Atacama Desert is a high Andean plateau with lunar-like geology that can only be described as otherworldly with its rock and salt formations, palate of colors, visibility for miles, and clear night skies. An epic destination for travelers in Chile.
The first glimpse you take at the Valle de la Luna (translated: "Moon Valley") will make you feel like you're visiting another planet. The deep red rocks, the massive sand dunes, and the speckling of salt across the surface is like nothing else I...
Caracoles 362, San Pedro de Atacama, Antofagasta, Chile
The Iglesia de San Pedro de Atacama is a beautiful, whitewashed adobe church located in the center of town. The parish dates back to the 1600s, although the current building was constructed in 1745 and is now considered a national monument. On any...
Camino Pukará s/n, Suchor,, San Pedro de Atacama, Región de Antofagasta, Chile
Located outside the dusty adobe town of San Pedro de Atacama in a stunningly red, earthy valley, this rustic, chic lodge is the perfect place to marry exploration of the Atacama Desert with some necessary decompression. Head out on daily treks and...
About 45 minutes from San Pedro de Atacama in a very remote area known as Yerbas Buenas, that few visitors reach, you see perfectly preserved prehistoric petroglyphs, carved by the Atacameno people. Dating back over 10,000 years, we saw depictions...
Guatin, San Pedro de Atacama, Región de Antofagasta, Chile
The confluence of two rivers takes place in Guatín where one hails from the warm thermal springs of Puritama, and the other is the Purifica River, whose waters are from the Andes Mountains. This unique mix of warm thermal spring water and cold...
San Pedro de Atacama, Antofagasta Region, Chile
A short drive outside the town of San Pedro de Atacama, Tierra Atacama has wonderful views of fields and Volvano Licancabur. The hotel is part of the Tierra hotel group owned by the Chilean-American Purcell family (who also own Tierra Patagonia,...
Step inside from the dusty street into this walled oasis in the town of San Pedro. With only eight unique cottages and plenty of sun-drenched terrace space, this exquisite hotel (a Relais & Chateaux property) has sofas strewn with local...
A full day of driving and exploration in a 4x4 from San Pedro de Atacama in the Altiplano near the border with Bolivia and Argentina are the highland lagoons of Miscanti and Miñiques, at an altitude of 13,860 feet. The scenery here is...
