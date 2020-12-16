Jo'burg's Watering Holes
Collected by Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert
Has the African heat got you feeling a little parched? Quench your thirst at one of these cool drinking spots.
71 Juta St, Johannesburg, 2000, South Africa
On this rainy afternoon that I visited, Kitchener's had the DJ on the decks mixing up a storm inside the venue, with patrons being able to browse the goods with their drinks in hand all the while being able to do a little boogie! Whether it's on...
73 Juta St, Johannesburg, 2000, South Africa
This semi-outdoor market on Juta Street in Joburg's Braamfontein neighbourhood is fun fun fun. Eat oysters from Namibia, drink craft beer from South Africa, and devour paella, gelato, cheeses, chocolate...a food lover's paradise! Open on...
7, Parktown Quarter, 3rd Ave, Parktown North, Johannesburg, 2194, South Africa
At Foundry, guests can throw back craft beers with quirky names like the Naked Mexican, Franky Four Fingers, Van Hunks, and Jack Black. Housed in a great part of Johannesburg called Parktown North, the gastropub is a favorite of locals in the...
58, Wierda Rd E, Sandton, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
This Jameson-themed bar can be found in the Sands entertainment venue, where glamorous models and stylish gents gather to party. Once you've ordered your poison, you can bump and grind to the sounds of top local and international DJs on the...
16, Bedfordvillage Shopping Centre, Van Buuren Rd & Nicol Road, Bedfordview, Germiston, 2008, South Africa
The Baron in Bedforview is always packed, even on a Monday night. Get there early and have a good meal before working your way to the bar. You'll find a good range of drinks to wet your whistle. I'm not usually a fan of franchise bars/restaurants,...
5, Illovo Junction, Oxford Rd & Corlett Drive, Illovo, Johannesburg, 2092, South Africa
A couple of my mates and I decided to visit The Griffin gastropub one night for a bit of a chilled evening after having had a few days of raucous fun. This was the perfect place to do it, with it's laid back vibe and great selection of craft beers...
1 Melrose Square, Melrose, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
Sit down in the comfy leather couches and read up on the local news while you sip on a perfect whisky or hustle up a game of pool and sink a cold beer while keeping your cool, either way you'll love the Library Bar at the Melrose Arch hotel for...
Corner Alice Lane and, 5th St, Sandhurst, Sandton, 2031, South Africa
Enjoy a sundowner outside on the San Deck of the Sandton Sun Hotel, which offers great views and a good menu with some light snacks. Once you're done, find your way inside to the hotel's restaurant before heading back up to your spacious hotel...
5 De Beer St, Johannesburg, 2000, South Africa
One of the first things you'll first notice about the Great Dane pub in Braamfontein is the floor. It's made completely out of 5 cent pieces, which gives it a very awesome copper colour! Located right next door to the other hip and happening bar,...
Cnr 4th Ave & 12th St, Parkhurst, Johannesburg, 2193, South Africa
Stella e Luna is a recent addition to the bustling 4th Avenue strip in Parkhurst. After touring the city for a bit, my friend and I decided to stop in at this restaurant as it seemed interesting and we wanted to see what it was all about. The...
