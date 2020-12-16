Where are you going?
In honor of World UFO Day

Collected by Samantha Juda , AFAR Contributor
Maybe it's a surprise to you, (it was to me) but there is indeed a World UFO Day. Here are some UFO inspired sights that are out of this world, so to speak.
Save Place

Integratron

2477 Belfield Blvd, Landers, CA 92285, USA
UFO advocate, George Van Tassel, began constructing the Integratron in the 1950s after an alien encounter with “Solgonda” who bestowed upon him the secrets of rejuvenation and time travel. The all-wood white dome structure contrasts with the blue...
More Details >
Save Place

Putrajaya

Putrajaya, Malaysia
Putrajaya is the federal administrative center of Malaysia. It's a new city, located about 25km from Kuala Lumpur (which was where the government administration was formerly located). Putrajaya has a huge man-made lake and several futuristic...
More Details >
Save Place

Collins Beach

NW Reeder Rd, Portland, OR 97231, USA
Perched on a not-so-lonely nude beach on the northern end of Sauvie Island is an enigma. Well above waterline lies a 30-foot orb that piques the imagination and challenges explanation. The "spaceship" origin is not interstellar but certainly...
More Details >
Save Place

Námafjall

Námafjall, Iceland
It's like being on another planet when you get to Námafjall. Sterile of any vegetation, hot and with a strong sulfur smell this place looks and feels out of this world. I wish I had more time here but 10 minutes after we arrived it started to rain...
More Details >
Save Place

Giant Rock

Giant Rock, California 92285, USA
Joshua Tree in the Mojave Desert is as weird as the shapes of the trees that make it up. While beautiful in its sparse vastness, it is no surprise that alien enthusiasts have taken to the area. For a taste of this, try a rejuvenating soundbath at...
More Details >
Save Place

Mardi Gras World

Mardi Gras World, located in the Port area of New Orleans near the convention center, is a fun stop any time of year. Your tour starts with a brief history of Mardi Gras, a chance to try on some of the elaborate costumes and a taste of New Orleans...
More Details >
Save Place

Yehliu

207, Taiwan, New Taipei City, Wanli District, 港東路167-3號
Yehliu is a cape northeast of Taipei City with a geopark featuring bizarre hoodoo stones jutting up out of the smooth brown stone surface that were formed by the shearing of wind and water. It looks like the surface of an alien planet. The...
More Details >
Save Place

Desierto de Atacama

Desierto de Atacama, Puente Alto, Región Metropolitana, Chile
The highest desert in the world
More Details >

