Geothermal Energy

The Námafjall geothermal field is located in Northeast Iceland, on the east side of Lake Myvatn.



At this area, also known as Hverir, you may see many solfataras and boiling mud pots, surrounded by sulfur crystals of many different colors. The area is quite smelly but something one gets used to after a while. The soil in the area has little growth and is sour due to erosion and the sulfur from the atmosphere. Indeed, the old rock-covered boreholes in the area give off a lot of hot steam, so we advise caution.



Around the area is a small hiking trail up to Namaskard pass and Namafjall mountain, returning to the highway and the parking lot.



Historically sulfur would be much sought after in the area. The same is true of the geothermal power. In 1969 a power plant was built west of the mountain, at Bjarnarflag, by the Laxa Power Company. This company later merged with Landsvirkjun. The plant currently produces 3MW of geothermal energy.



Very cool place to visit and safe, as it is marked where it's safe to walk.