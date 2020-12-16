If You Only Have Three Days in Santiago
Collected by Liz Caskey , AFAR Local Expert
Tap in to the city's energy, see the countryside, and get to know friendly Chilenos from all walks of life.
“Chile has nearly 4,000 miles of coast, one of the most arid deserts on earth, and mountains that climb to 22,000 feet. Imagine the diversity,” marvels Rodolfo Guzman. The chef behind Santiago’s restaurant Borago is on a mission to promote his...
Santiago, Lo Barnechea, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Want to try hearty, rustic specialties that are considered true Chilean cooking? Look no further. This sprawling place on the outskirts of the city, in the foothills of the Andes, is a winner. Agustina Gómez de Olivares (aka Doña Tina), now 72,...
Agustinas 794, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Santiago's municipal theater and opera house is the most prestigious venue for stage performing arts in the city. Home to the Santiago Philharmonic and Santiago Ballet, the theater hosts many concerts, operas, and ballets throughout the year in...
Av Vitacura 4562, Vitacura, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Antonia López de Bello 743, Recoleta, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Parque Forestal, Maipú, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Parque Forestal is Santiago's lung and central park. Created for the first centennial celebration in 1910, the park has become an iconic area of the city with elegant residential apartment buildings along the perimeter. One of the most enjoyable...
Pirque, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile
The Concha y Toro winery, located in Pirque, in the Maipo Valley, 45 minutes outside of Santiago, has steadily been making wine since it was originally established back in 1883. Upon arriving, visitors are taken on a fantastic tour of the grounds....
Loreto 6, Recoleta, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Want to get out and explore the capital and its parks and many bicycle paths by bike? Head to La Bicicleta Verde, on the corner of Loreto bridge and Santa María next to the Mapocho River. Rent a comfortable cruiser to bike around town or sign up...
Isidora Goyenechea 3200, Las Condes, Región Metropolitana, Chile
One of the few artisanal ice cream spots in El Golf, El Toldo Azul has reinvented ice cream for the city’s foodies with its creamy texture, balanced pure taste, zero fillers or stablizers (all natural!) and constantly revolving flavors—up to 90 of...
