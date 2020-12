There's so much to do in central Vietnam that you should consider basing yourself in the Da Nang area for around a week (or more). However, there's no need to miss out if time is short. With the distance between the Da Nang and Hoi An minimal, it is easy to cherry-pick the highlights of both cities, as well as to devote an entire day to Cham Island, an offshore haven for diving, snorkeling, and lazing around.