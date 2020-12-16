Hipster Paradise in Austin
Collected by Erica House
Austin has been on my travel bucket list for years now. I've heard nothing but incredible things about the city - the abundance of culture, outdoor activities, and giant mustaches!
East Austin, Austin, TX, USA
I took the East Austin Studio Tour while visiting in November. One of the stops was a warehouse shared by several wood, fabrication and print studios. They built a creative and inviting porch with a play area in the front lot complete with a...
2529 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Whether you roll out of bed at 6 a.m. or 2 p.m., start your day with Austin’s favorite Tex-Mex invention: the breakfast taco. A hometown institution, the Tamale House (5003 Airport Blvd.) serves eggs and bacon wrapped in a flour tortilla. At Maria...
112 Academy Dr, Austin, TX 78704, USA
A compound-like hideaway on a leafy street a block from trendy South Congress Avenue, Hotel Saint Cecilia is a retro-glam love letter to the 1960s and '70s rock music scene, named for the patron saint of music and poetry. But that doesn’t mean...
1209 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Hillside Farmacy is a farm-to-table restaurant in Austinbuilt around a pharmacy theme. While it may sound odd, the execution is brilliant, with incredible food and wonderfully eclectic design. The restaurant space was formerly the home of a 1920s...
3001 Industrial Terrace, Austin, TX 78758, USA
Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX, USA
The East Austin Studio Tour is held yearly, two weekends in November when local artist's open their studios and workshops to the public. It's a great way to uncover the neighborhood's concentrated talent and unlikely art scene. I came upon this...
1950 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Part Tex-Indian restaurant, part brewpub, part music venue–Whip In is anything but ordinary. This former convenience store-turned-restaurant is where locals go for south Asian food with South Austin moods. This quirky stomping ground offers...
