Hidden Philly exposed for visitors
Collected by Sue Manuel , AFAR Local Expert
The strange and fascinating, the wild and the wonderful in the City of Brotherly Love.
19 S 22nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
There’s truly no other place in the world like this unique and disturbing museum. It’s probably best that photography is strictly prohibited inside, because that might spoil the bizarre surprises that wait for those who haven't been...
3822 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19132, USA
Laurel Hill Cemetery is a hidden gem that many locals don't know about, and those who do have put it on their bucket list of places to go. The cemetery is also on many “first” lists: The first planned rural cemetery for the city. The first...
200 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102, USA
An earlier incarnation of this hotel, the Bellevue-Stratford, opened its doors in 1904 and was known worldwide as Philadelphia’s preeminent hotel. Designed in the French Renaissance style, the Bellevue features Gilded Age architectural flourishes...
2501 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
One of the most unique and interesting experiences available to Philadelphia visitors is a boat tour of the Schuylkill River. There are several tours available from May through October, the most enjoyable of which is the tour that visits Bartram’s...
Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Philadelphia locals who love the outdoors are particularly fond of walking, jogging or biking the scenic 8.5-mile riverfront "Loop". The Loop is what we call the recreational path that runs from near the Art Museum to the west side of the...
5400 Lindbergh Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19143, USA
Bartram’s Garden is a unique and worthwhile attraction in southwest Philadelphia. Its location on beautiful riverfront land is known to have been occupied seasonally by Native Americans as early as 3,000 BCE. The tract of land that includes...
941 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Sazon is a closely held local secret, cherished for its home-style cuisine as well as for the rich hot chocolate it serves. (Some even claim drinking the pure, thick stuff elicits an almost out-of-body experience.)...
820 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Welcome to the largest indoor/outdoor flea market in Center City Philadelphia. It is so much fun wandering through this market on Spring Garden Street. In the warmer months, the same organization that sponsors this location takes the flea market...
640 Waterworks Dr, Philadelphia, PA 19130, USA
For anyone interested in history, engineering, architecture, or even the importance of clean water, the Fairmount Water Works is an informative (and free) attraction. Philadelphia was the first large American city to deem the delivery of safe...
1 Boathouse Row, Philadelphia, PA 19130, USA
Tucked in between Boathouse Row and the Fairmount Water Works, and just a short walk from the Art Museum, the Cosmic Cafe at Lloyd Hall is a great place to enjoy breakfast, which is served all day. The cafe also serves excellent coffee and baked...
1020 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147, USA
No photograph can capture this extraordinary art space created by mural artist Isaiah Zagar down at the quiet end of South Street in Philadelphia's Center City—you have to see it to believe it. It's also not easy to describe: an...
