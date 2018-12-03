HomeTravel GuidesUnited KingdomGlasgow

Glasgow’s Best Independent Shops

Glasgow’s reputation as Scotland’s shopping capital is largely based on the excellent selection of cutting-edge international brand names available in the city center. Nevertheless, it could just as easily be applied to the fine range of independent retail options tucked away down narrow lanes and in less commercial parts of town. These range from chaotic bookstores to expertly curated record retailers.

7c8c166b836bf56cd33efbb337e05d96.jpg
Starry Starry Night
19 Dowanside Ln, Glasgow G12 9BZ, UK
Glasgow’s vintage scene is pretty spot-on for a city of its size. With a number of shops located on the adorably cobbled Dowanside Lane, just off of Byres’ Road, there are lots of curious finds for folks looking to avoid the typical Zara and co. parade on Buchanan Street. Starry Starry Night was my favourite of the lot as it has antique Victorian and Edwardian clothing in addition to vintage and retro finds hailing from more recent eras. I managed to find myself a gorgeous 1960s printed robe with tags on for £25. If you’re seeking out a proper wool kilt they have plenty of them in mint condition, with a good selection of tartans to boot. Don’t bother spending vast amounts of money on a brand new kilt unless you are of Scottish descent and your family tartan is a must. Around the corner, Circa Vintage also has some neat finds, as do the junk shops next to it, for those who fancy knickknacks and whatnot. Slightly further afield, the Glasgow Vintage Co. is another good shop to hit up for both ladies and the gents.
December 3, 2018 08:30 AM
 · 
Karolyne Ellacott
old telephones
charlottetuesday
Relics
Dowanhill House, Glasgow G12, UK
Tucked away on Dowanside and Ruthven Lanes, a retro haven awaits in the form of several independent vintage stores showcasing garments from the 1920s onwards. One favorite choice is Relics, Glasgow’s “junk” store. The living embodiment of the idea that one person’s clutter is another’s treasure, it is teeming with antique typewriters, watches, clocks, and a plethora of instruments from mandolins to harmonicas.
November 14, 2018 08:28 AM
27f37b35902f102d3a8ad580690647b7.jpg
Robert Burdock
Voltaire and Rousseau Bookshop
12-14 Otago Ln, Glasgow G12 8PB, UK
If it is a nice orderly shopping experience you are after, Voltaire and Rousseau is not the place to go. However, this veritable Aladdin’s Cave of curiosities is an endlessly fun place for committed browsers. It is difficult to find exactly what you are looking for, but chances are you will happen upon something equally interesting in the process.
November 13, 2018 09:12 AM
 · 
Duncan Forgan
d60ee19d663098b87020486affab3fca.jpg
gilliflower
Mono
12, Kings Court, Glasgow G1 5RB, UK
An air of casual cool permeates the atmosphere at this, one of Glasgow’s best gathering spots for fans of alternative music. A judiciously curated events schedule runs the gamut from book readings to live performances, while the cafe serves great vegan food and a wide selection of beer and wine. In house record store Monorail has a small but excellent choice of sounds.
November 23, 2018 08:30 AM
 · 
Duncan Forgan
11ad0bc7cf19b1f4483528f5c4bbab49.jpg
gavindeas
Cresswell Lane
Cresswell Ln, Glasgow G12, UK
While Glasgow’s city centre is the place to go for high-end international names, the cobbled lanes of the West End shelter a more eclectic range of shops. At the centre of this scene is Cresswell Lane, which is a one stop shop for everything from homeware to jewellery and one off gifts.
November 9, 2018 08:19 AM
 · 
Duncan Forgan
f8845ea3aa79a2bdb683718fd4abfc61.jpg
Marian Craig
The Barras Market
242 Gallowgate, Glasgow G1 5DX, UK
You most likely won’t find possessions to treasure at this legendary weekend flea market. Indeed, most of the items for sale can be safely filed in the category marked “tat”. Nevertheless, the market -- which has been in existence since the early 1920s -- offers an authentic flavour of Glasgow along with a selection of colourful local characters.
November 14, 2018 08:28 AM
 · 
Duncan Forgan
More from AFAR
Hotel Esencia
Off The Tourist Trail
Off The Tourist Trail, Riviera Maya
October 6, 2026 10:36 AM
 · 
Michaela Trimble
hotel facade with red roof and mountains in the backdrop
hotel facade with red roof and mountains in the backdrop
Hotels We Love
These Are 12 of the Most Haunted Hotels in America
October 5, 2026 06:35 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Looking out through the windows at new DiamondAir Lounge at Heathrow Airport with views of the runway
Air Travel News
Heathrow Just Opened an Exclusive New Airport Lounge—but It’s Not in the Airport
October 5, 2026 05:39 PM
 · 
Blane Bachelor

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
AFAR Journeys
Reine, Norway
Journeys: Europe
15 Days Under the Midnight Sun in Norway
Sponsored by
The Northern Lights in Norway
Journeys: Europe
This 16-Day Nordic Trip Includes a Night in a Glass Igloo
Sponsored by
The Northern Lights with a Hurtigruten ship
Journeys: Nature + Outdoors
Chase the Northern Lights Along Norway’s Arctic Coast
Sponsored by
Ålesund, Norway
Journeys: Nature + Outdoors
12 Days, from Norway’s Fjords to Lapland’s Forests
Sponsored by
Boothbay Harbor is along Maine’s Midcoast.
Outdoor Adventure
A Slower Side of Coastal Maine to Explore
Sponsored by
Camden, Maine
Food + Drink
A Scenic Food Weekend in Portland, Maine
Sponsored by
Load More