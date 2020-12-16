Get the Party Started: Nightlife in Santiago
Collected by Liz Caskey , AFAR Local Expert
Santiago's happy hour may kick off at sunset, but the real party, and most nightlife in Santiago, doesn't get going until very late. Prime time for partying at most bars is 9-10 p.m. on, and don't even think about arriving at a club for a party until 1 a.m. Of course, be prepared to party until the sun comes up.
Catedral is part of the trio of Café del Opera (great coffee, lunch, ice cream) and the high-end gourmet restaurant Opera. The third piece is Catedral, located on the second floor and roof of the historic building sprawling over the corner of José...
Liguria is an institution in Santiago. It's the default for meeting friends and colleagues over chilled draft beers called schops, or dangerously loaded cocktails. The bar scene is animated and starts in the late afternoon around happy hour and...
On a typical corner in historic Barrio Yungay, Boulevard Lavaud, colloquially known as Peluquería Francesa, is a quirky café-restobar taking you back to another era. Sitting above the old barber shop, where older men in the "barrio" still come to...
There's no sign on this white facade but the thumping house music is a clear giveaway. Etniko, a mainstay on the nightlife scene in Santiago, is all about tasty sushi and sashimi combined with beautiful people and potent cocktails. Inside, a DJ...
Santiago's most popular sports bar is the place to see the big game (soccer, US football, rugby, etc.) streaming from their TVs. Beyond sports, the vibe is an international crowd that congregates many evenings on the terrace to drink beer or...
Londoner Tony Hornecker has developed one of the most unique spaces in Santiago to hang out and sip cocktails (and eat something tasty if you fancy). Located in hip Barrio Italia, in an old factory, the place feels like a bar meets restaurant...
La Feria was the first deep house club in Santiago, open for over 15 years. After undergoing a renovation in 2012, it is back on the radars of hipsters and lovers of electronica in the capital. Opening Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, the...
One of the capital's most popular bars (which becomes a nightclub in the wee hours), Bar Constitución feels like the inside of a factory warehouse. The walls are graffitied, and it's got a refreshing mix of people from Santiago hipsters to foreign...
There's a powerful love for the 80s in Chile and in no other club does this shine through like at Blondie. The nightclub is tucked away in a retail shopping center in a gritty area of La Alameda. You'll hear anything 80s from New Wave to techno,...
