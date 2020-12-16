Genoa's Best Historic Shops
Collected by Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert
The ancient city of Genoa is peppered with tiny shops selling specialty goods, with ownership often passed down from father to son for centuries. From spices and artisan chocolates to handmade shirts and old maritime maps, this part of Genoa has resisted the pull of the one-stop shop and instead holds strongly to its traditional past.
Via S. Siro, 28/r, 16124 Genova GE, Italy
Set at the end of the Street of the Palaces, the tiny Bozzi Antica Libreria (founded in 1810 and still going strong!) is a lovely homage to maritime bookstores of the past - warm woods and cigar smoke mingling with that smell of old paper. Step...
Via Luccoli, 58, 16121 Genova GE, Italy
While Enrico himself did not open his shop until 1998, he works in a building, and continues a tradition, that dates back centuries. You can purchase one of his hand-tailored shirts 'off the rack', or splurge a bit and have him make one exactly to...
Via del Portello, 2r, 16124 Genova GE, Italy
Take one step inside this stunning candy shop and be breathlessly taken back in time - nearly 200 years! Lining the back are glass jars of every color candy, and the front cases are stuffed to bursting with chocolates, gianduja (think nutella),...
Piazza di Soziglia, 74 r, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Inspired by the beautiful French chocolate salons, Romanengo Pietro fu Stefano fashioned their old-town shop just as the French - with gorgeous old woods, glass display cases, and gold-gilded platters. Pop into this store, unchanged since its...
Vico Caprettari, 14 r, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Looking to have an authentic old-world barbershop experience? If so, come visit the tiny (only 10 total square meters!) Barbiere near the ancient port. Originally opened in 1882, the barber shop was renovated by the owner's son in 1922 to the art...
Via della Maddalena, 2, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
If you are in Genoa during the Christmas season (which in Italy runs from about December 8 - January 6), you must stop by Butteghetta Magica to gaze at (and purchase!) their incredible, and often mechanical, creche pieces. With a display that...
Vico Inferiore del Ferro, 5, 16124 Genova GE, Italy
Genoa history recounts Torrefazione Fratelli Boasi as the only shop that was allowed to sell coffee during the steep rationing that occurred during the Second World War (can you even imagine the lines that must have wound down this tiny alley??) -...
Via di S. Bernardo, 32R, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
With spices from around the world beautifully displayed in glass cases built into the medieval walls of the shop, Drogheria M Torielli continues on an age-tradition of selling the spices that frequented the Roman port of Genova. Saffron, sugar,...
Via Galata, 31R, 16121 Genova GE, Italy
Since 1890, Pasticceria Tagliafico has been making delicious, traditional Genovese pastries and cakes (including the candied-fruit studded Pandolce). Located across the street from the main Mercato Orientale, this lovely large pastry shop offers...
