Genoa's Best Cappuccino
Collected by Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert
There is only one thing the Genovese enjoy more than their focaccia, and it's their cappuccino. With coffee bars on nearly every corner, you are never far from your fix. Most locals just belly up to the bar (hence the name!) to have their quick coffee, but in order to truly savor this creamy morning concoction, take a seat at one of these lovely spots.
Salita Pollaiuoli, 43/R, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Caffe degli Specchi has a wonderfully warm feeling inside, so it's easy to feel comfortable sliding up to the bar and standing with the locals while you drink your morning cappuccino. Or, take your time enjoying your drink on the wooden porch out...
Piazza Corvetto, 3 r, 16122 Genova GE, Italy
Founded in 1867, Cafe Mangini is a gorgeous homage to the literary and artistic 'salons' of Genoa's past: stucco ceilings, art-nouveau mirrors, and a checkerboard floor that has lasted for nearly 150 years. Located at the end of the beautiful...
Vico Falamonica, 1, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
For some reason, cappuccino just tastes better on those cool, wet, drizzly mornings. Fortunately, we have quite a lot of those mornings here in Genoa, especially in the winter and early spring. At A Vedova Romanengo, find a corner table tucked...
Piazza Martiri della Libertà, 30, 16038 Santa Margherita Ligure GE, Italy
While it may go without mentioning, the fish along the Ligurian coast is some of the freshest in the world (as most restaurants source from small local fishermen, they get their supplies within minutes of the catch). Most of the fish here is of...
Via di Fossatello, 35r, 16124 Genova GE, Italy
Since 1880, Amaretti di Voltaggio has been serving coffee, pastries, and liquor in this gorgeous shop a few blocks from Porto Antico. The shop/bar opens at 8am, so come early for a table outside (the people watching along this street is superb),...
Piazza Giacomo Matteotti, 84R, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Take your morning coffee in the sunshine, shaded by the the Palazzo Ducale. With quite a few tables, Douce does a busy morning cappuccino/focaccia business, so you can also come later in the afternoon (when it's slightly warmer) to make sure you...
Piazza di Soziglia, 98, 16100 Genova GE, Italy
Founded by four Swiss brothers mistakenly abandoned in Genoa in 1826, Fratelli Klainguti celebrates their love of all things pastry, and to this day the place serves some of the most delicious breakfast treats in town, alongside cups of steamy...
Via Garibaldi, 16124 Genova GE, Italy
Pop by the Strada Nuova in the early morning for a cappuccino in the sunshine between the beautiful palaces. With a few coffee bars to choose from, you can always find a small table outside to enjoy the passersby as they head to open their shops...
Vico Tana, 4, 16126 Genova GE, Italy
This tiny hidden Osteria is super popular with the university faculty at the bordering University Degli Studi di Genova. With a handwritten menu, your choices are somewhat limited, but the food quality is super high—I love their take on minestone...
