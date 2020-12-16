Favorite Local Foodie Spots in Santiago
Collected by Liz Caskey , AFAR Local Expert
Foodies rejoice. Follow the locals in the Chilean capital, known as "Santiaguinos", to these tried-and-true local spots for brunch, burgers, teatime, wines, and great coffee.
Don Carlos 2898, Las Condes, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Expat Dell Taylor (from New Zealand) left accounting for the restaurant business over a decade ago in Santiago when the concept of brunch did not yet exist. Café Melba was born and quickly became the place to get real french toast with real maple...
Av. Providencia 2348, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Chileans love "completos," hot dogs with the works. Hogs took this concept and made it gourmet. Think hot dogs made with venison, lamb, pure frank, even rabbit. Then top it with items like caramelized onions, blue cheese, avocado, barbeque sauce,...
Isidora Goyenechea 3141, Las Condes, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Among the sleek high-rise buildings of El Golf, right off the Plaza Peru, is Tiramisú (aka Santiago's best pizza). If you are yearning for an authentic, Italian pizza with thin crust, buffalo mozzarella, and primo ingredients pull up a chair....
Nueva de Lyon 113, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Want to know where Santiaguinos go to drink wine? Baco. This place got the wines-by-the-glass craze started and quite simply comes down to the following equation: amazingly well-curated wines with no restaurant mark-up. Add in wonderful, simple...
Av. Providencia 1353, Santiago, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Liguria is an institution in Santiago. It's the default for meeting friends and colleagues over chilled draft beers called schops, or dangerously loaded cocktails. The bar scene is animated and starts in the late afternoon around happy hour and...
Amanda Labarca 102, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Just a block away from the Palacio de la Moneda, the Chilean Government Palace, this culinary oasis offers tasty treats and killer coffee in a downtown setting. Known for its breakfasts, burgers, tea time, and heady java, you can rub elbows with...
Orrego Luco 54, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Santiago's first, and finest, vegetarian (vegan and ovo-lacto) in town, El Huerto (meaning orchard in Spanish) got started back in 1980 and has become a flagship for all things veggie. Located on a quiet street in the heart of bustling...
Antonia López de Bello 118, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
White Rabbit has caused a clamor among Santiago foodies for its stripped-down approach to good, wholesome food. Using all organic ingredients on a short but sweet menu, this is the kind of food that your soul craves. Mac n' cheese with black...
Av. Italia 805, Providencia, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
The menu here has a Spanish influence (the owners met in Barcelona), with dishes such as patatas bravas and crema catalana. The look is both chic and rustic: brick walls, leather studded sofas, and two patios for alfresco dining. This appeared in...
Alonso de Córdova 2437, Vitacura, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Chile's premier foodie market is akin to Dean & Deluca in the Southern Cone. A total trip for your senses, with housemade chocolate, beautiful presentations of spices, and native ingredients like Merkén or salt from the Atacama desert. Chilled...
Av. Libertador Bernardo O’Higgins 933, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Chilean "completos" are hot dogs piled high with the works--usually mashed avocado, chopped tomato, optional sauerkraut, and an obscene amount of mayo (maybe 1/3 cup). Actually, eating them is a feat of gravity without the toppings winding up on...
Today, Chilean designers more than ever are celebrating their national heritage. As they incorporate new designs inspired in local culture and handsome indigenous materials, a standout among them Ignacia Murtagh. With her studio based in the...
In the window, the neon sign states what is obvious once you clean your plate. Comida rica. Delicious food. Here, well-known chef Juan Pablo Mellado, has conquered Santiaguino palates with food your mother would prepare at home. An updated concept...
Isidora Goyenechea 3200, Las Condes, Región Metropolitana, Chile
One of the few artisanal ice cream spots in El Golf, El Toldo Azul has reinvented ice cream for the city’s foodies with its creamy texture, balanced pure taste, zero fillers or stablizers (all natural!) and constantly revolving flavors—up to 90 of...
Andrés de Fuenzalida 99, Providencia, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
This super-casual yet gastronomically sophisticated spot has been on Santiaguino foodies’ lips since it opened earlier this year. Run by chef Kurt Schmidt who’s worked in top restaurants in Europe and Santiago, 99’s charming with wooden tables and...
