Exploring South Africa in Winter
South Africa is celebrating Nelson Mandela's centennial this year and encouraging visitors to follow in Madiba's footsteps with a host of experience suggestions across the country. And while Africa's southernmost country is amazing to visit yearround, going in winter can score you lodging discounts and fewer crowds in both cities like Cape Town and Johannesburg although you'll have to bundle up a little (it isn't beach weather, but it is still nothing like a northern hemisphere winter). This is also the best time of year for a South African safari, as it's easier to spot animals during the winter months (June-August) when they must trek to holes for water. Here are some suggestions on where to wander in this fantastic country, for more check out South African Tourism's Madiba’s Journey app.