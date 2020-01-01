Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Exploring South Africa in Winter

Collected by Becca Blond , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
South Africa is celebrating Nelson Mandela's centennial this year and encouraging visitors to follow in Madiba's footsteps with a host of experience suggestions across the country. And while Africa's southernmost country is amazing to visit yearround, going in winter can score you lodging discounts and fewer crowds in both cities like Cape Town and Johannesburg although you'll have to bundle up a little (it isn't beach weather, but it is still nothing like a northern hemisphere winter). This is also the best time of year for a South African safari, as it's easier to spot animals during the winter months (June-August) when they must trek to holes for water. Here are some suggestions on where to wander in this fantastic country, for more check out South African Tourism's Madiba’s Journey app.
Save Place

Victoria & Alfred Waterfront

Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, V & A Waterfront, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Probably the most visited attraction in the city, the V&A combines many elements of the greatest commercial waterfront projects around the world. There are plenty of draws for tourists (the Cape Wheel, helicopter rides, boat trips to Robben...
More Details >
Save Place

Michelangelo Hotel

Walking into the lobby of The Michelangelo Hotel is a giddy experience, even when severely jet-lagged. The opulent Renaissance style, five star property is build around a central atrium bedecked in marble arches and columns that is sparkly clean...
More Details >
Save Place

Chaf-Pozi

Diepkloof Zone 6, Diepmeadow, 1862, South Africa
A great dining experience can be found at the foot of the iconic Orlando Towers in Soweto in the form of Chaf-Pozi. Chaf-Pozi, is a traditional Shisa nyama. Shisa nyama is a Zulu phrase literally meaning "hot meat". It is a term used to describe...
More Details >
Save Place

Apartheid Museum

Northern Park Way and Gold Reef Rd, Ormonde, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
Opened in 2001, the Apartheid Museum powerfully—and extensively—documents the rise and fall of racial segregation in South Africa. Constructed on a 16-acre plot of land, the museum features a unique design—as you head through the...
More Details >
Save Place

Singita Boulders Lodge

Sabi Sands Game Reserve, Kruger National Park, Hazyview, 1242, South Africa
An award-winning hotel company, Singita is lauded not only for its luxurious properties but also for its dedication to the environment and uplifting communities. To reach Singita Boulders Lodge, guests can fly direct from Johannesburg to Sabi Sand...
More Details >
Save Place

Neighbourgoods Market, Johannesburg

73 Juta St, Johannesburg, 2000, South Africa
This semi-outdoor market on Juta Street in Joburg's Braamfontein neighbourhood is fun fun fun. Eat oysters from Namibia, drink craft beer from South Africa, and devour paella, gelato, cheeses, chocolate...a food lover's paradise! Open on...
More Details >
Save Place

La Petite Ferme

Pass Road, Franschhoek, 7690, South Africa
There are several good reasons to make a special trip to this winery, not least that its sauvignon, pinot noir and shiraz regularly win major awards. The most obvious, however, hits you as soon as you walk through the restaurant and onto the...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Travel News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  2. 2 Natural Wonders The Best Meteor Shower of the Year, the Perseids, Peaks Soon
  3. 3 Travel News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  4. 4 Cities We Love The Best Cities in the United States in 2020
  5. 5 Travel News Private Room Fares on Amtrak’s Most Scenic Routes Are Heavily Discounted Right Now

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World