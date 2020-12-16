Eating Brunch in Montreal

Montreal is such a party town, it’s fitting that it’s also a weekend brunch mecca – we need something to take care of all those hangovers. You can choose from every sort of brunch under the sun, from fruit-filled and healthy to decadently greasy and comforting. Culturally speaking, the classic French-Canadian feasts meet their match in British traditions, Californian influences and Iranian delicacies. Just be sure to factor in some waiting time – you won’t be alone.