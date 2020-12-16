Eating Brunch in Montreal
Collected by Isa Tousignant , AFAR Local Expert
Montreal is such a party town, it’s fitting that it’s also a weekend brunch mecca – we need something to take care of all those hangovers. You can choose from every sort of brunch under the sun, from fruit-filled and healthy to decadently greasy and comforting. Culturally speaking, the classic French-Canadian feasts meet their match in British traditions, Californian influences and Iranian delicacies. Just be sure to factor in some waiting time – you won’t be alone.
93 Avenue du Mont-Royal O, Montréal, QC H2T 2S5, Canada
This Plateau lunch counter is as close as you can come to a American-style diner in Montreal. It was opened in 1942 by Hymie Sckolnick, who can still be seen on his trusty stool at the counter, but he’s passed his management tasks on to his son...
5629 Av de Monkland, Montréal, QC H4A 1E2, Canada
This Avenue Monkland extension of the renowned bagel shop on Rue Saint-Viateur not only warms up the Notre-Dame-de Grâce neighborhood (known locally as NDG) with fresh-baked hand-rolled bagels, it also has a proper sit-down restaurant and some...
5201 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2T 1S4, Canada
This famous and beloved dinner spot emblematic of Mile End is so popular for brunch, you’ll have to leave your name at the door and go for a walk around the neighborhood until they call you for your turn. It’s worth the wait, though; their...
1499 Avenue Laurier E, Montréal, QC H2J 1H8, Canada
The atmosphere alone in this Iranian restaurant is a wonderful introduction to any day. The sunny, high-ceilinged space on Avenue Laurier Ouest is decorated with nice wooden furniture and traditional Middle-Eastern patterned pillows, for your...
367 Avenue du Mont-Royal E, Montréal, QC H2T 1R1, Canada
This is whence all other Quebec breakfasts came from. Nearly 80 years old and as famous as Céline Dion, La Binerie is the oldest restaurant in the Plateau Mont-Royal neighbourhood, making it a classic in more ways than one: from its tiny diner...
5035 Rue Saint-Denis, Montréal, QC H2J 2L9, Canada
A picturesque spot to slowly wake up on a summer weekend morning, La Petite Marche’s distinguishing feature is its narrow terrace hanging right onto Saint-Denis street on the Plateau. It’s the perfect spot to sit and people watch as you sip strong...
1045 Avenue Laurier O, Outremont, QC H2V 2L1, Canada
At the western limit of luxurious Rue Laurier in Outremont, you’ll find one of the most civilized places to enjoy brunch in Montreal. Leméac is a French bistro that sits on a sunny corner with a terrace by its side, and on weekends, it’s a...
6696 Rue de Saint-Vallier, Montréal, QC H2S 2P7, Canada
This is the place you want if you’re a mixed bunch, composed of vegetarians and meat eaters alike. Few are the restaurants that work so lovingly with vegetables (they serve a kale salad in the evenings that is famous). But at brunch time, watch...
4524 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2T 1R4, Canada
Like a slice of the Old Country, Hof Kelsten is the only artisanal bakery in town that makes a real, classic rye bread with kimmel seeds. In fact the breads at this Saint-Laurent Boulevard bakery are so delicious that renowned restaurants Toqué!...
5843 Rue Sherbrooke, Montréal, QC H4A 1X4, Canada
The Mishmash at this tiny, and let’s say it, cruddy eatery on Avenue Sherbrooke in NDG is quite possibly the most legendary brunch option in the city. That’s because, first, it’s simply scrumptious, and, second, it is said to contain as many...
922 Avenue du Mont-Royal E, Montréal, QC H2J 1X1, Canada
This is a queue-around-the-block type of brunch restaurant, where waiting outside with your friends is half (well, okay maybe a quarter) of the fun. Brunch is what this punky-decorated place does, so prepare for these to be among the best eggs of...
4858 Rue Sherbrooke, Westmount, QC H3Z 1H1, Canada
This gorgeously designed eatery clinks and clatters with happy diner satisfaction throughout the week, but the evenings and weekends are particularly happening. It’s a real meeting spot for hot young things and groups of well-to-do friends after...
1377 Avenue Greene, Westmount, QC H3Z 2A9, Canada
This homey diner on Avenue Green serves the best grilled cheese in town, hands down. They have a few kinds, but the top is the Deluxe, a triple-decker with bacon and tomato. Hallelujah! If you’re in a healthier mood, the array of salads and...
351 Rue Saint-Paul O, Montréal, QC H2Y 2A7, Canada
This perennially popular bakery and sandwich spot can feel somewhat out of place. With its cozy atmosphere in a plant-filled space, and its menu of warm panini, delicious sandwiches on artisanal breads, generous salads, and perfectly executed...
106 Rue McGill, Montréal, QC H2Y 2E5, Canada
This happening lunch spot for workers in the neighbourhood – Griffintown is a hotbed of tech offices, advertising agencies, architecture firms and designer boutiques – offers a great selection of take-away lunches if you’re planning a picnic along...
59 Rue Beaubien E, Montréal, QC H2S 1R1, Canada
This homely but homey little spot tucked away on Rue Beaubien makes an all-day breakfast that draws people from afar every weekend, and locals every day of the week. Saddle up to one of their handful of tables for their variety of eggs Benedict,...
4631 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2T 1R2, Canada
What started out as a blink-and-you'll-miss-it hole in the wall became a full-blown hype restaurant where masses gather to celebrate the joys of vegan cuisine. Thanks to the savoir-faire of brothers Michael and Liam Makhan, eating healthy can be...
