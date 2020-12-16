DC: Lesser Known Museums
Collected by Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
Washington D.C. Is home to some of the most incredible collections of art, scientific, and historic artifacts in the United States as well as the world. In addition to the Smithsonian Institution, more than 200 museums are contained throughout the DC area such as historic homes, small art museums, and headquarters of patriotic organizations.
4155 Linnean Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008, USA
Marjorie Merriweather Post was a wealthy American socialite and heiress to the Postum Cereal fortune. Her Washington home is now a museum, and the home’s original furnishings have been maintained alongside all the near-priceless collectibles...
2118 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008, USA
Built between 1902 and 1905 along the now-famous Embassy Row, this 50-room Beaux Arts mansion was the winter residence of Ambassador Larz Anderson III, a career American diplomat, and his wife Isabel Weld Perkins, an author, Red Cross volunteer,...
1307 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
Built from 1892 to 1894, this uniquely intact Victorian mansion was the home of German-American philanthropist and beer magnate Christian Heurich. Considered the world's oldest brewmaster, he ran the Christian Heurich Brewery on the site where the...
201 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20006, USA
The Art Museum of the Americas is supported by the Organization of the American States and has a permanent collection that focuses on contemporary Latin American and Caribbean art by both established and up-and-coming talents. Although it’s...
3800 Fettler Park Dr, Dumfries, VA 22025, USA
This museum opened in November 2006 as "a lasting tribute to the United States Marines—past, present, future" on a 135-acre site next to the Marine Corps base at Quantico. It's about a 45-minute drive south of D.C. on 1-95, and admission and...
Tucked away on the first floor of the national headquarters of the Drug Enforcement Agency, the DEA Museum and Visitors Center chronicles the history of illicit drugs in American society, from the opium dens of the mid-19th century to the...
2401 Foxhall Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
North of Georgetown, nestled on 5.5 acres of woods and gardens, this obscure museum is the former mansion of Geico Insurance executive and avid art collector David Lloyd Kreeger and his wife, Carmen. Designed and built by renowned architect Philip...
3120 R St NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
Known locally as "the Oaks," this 1801 Federal-style estate was the former residence of career diplomat Robert Woods Bliss and his wife, Mildred Barnes Bliss, a beneficiary of the Castoria patent medicine fortune. After donating the estate to...
The former home of the 28th US President Woodrow Wilson, this is DC's only Presidential museum which gives a glimpse into his life and legacy. Its collection of over 8,000 artifacts features items from Wilson's administration, objects from the...
1250 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC 20005, USA
Housed in a 1907 Renaissance Revival structure that was previously a Masonic temple, the NMWA is the world's leading museum dedicated to recognizing women's achievements in the visual, performing, and literary arts. The collection houses more than...
12100 Glen Rd, Potomac, MD 20854, USA
Admission is free, but online reservations for docent-led tours are required to visit the home of industrialist Mitchell and Emily Rales. Nestled in an affluent DC suburb on the site of a former foxhunting ground, the Rales' 200-acre estate houses...
