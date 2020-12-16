Day Trips in Lazio
Collected by Katie Parla , AFAR Local Expert
Beautiful beaches, enchanting villages, and Papal history: what to do outside Rome.
Save Place
01030 Calcata Vecchia, VT, Italy
Abandoned in the 1960s for fear its cliffs were crumbling, Calcata, Italy was discovered by hippies and artists soon after and today, the "paese dei fricchettone," is still made up of the same "freaks." I lived in Calcata, wedged between Tuscany...
Save Place
Largo Marguerite Yourcenar, 1, 00010 Tivoli RM, Italy
The 2nd-century Roman emperor Hadrian spent much of his 20-year reign traveling through his empire, absorbing architectural inspiration from Greece to Egypt. His vision for a luxury villa was realized in Tivoli, a Roman suburb, where he...
Save Place
00044 Frascati, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Frascati, one of the hilltop towns that collectively form the Castelli Romani southeast of Rome, has long been a Roman suburb. In antiquity, nobles built their villas in the hills, a tradition that was revived during the Renaissance. Today, the...
Save Place
Piazza Trento, 5, 00019 Tivoli RM, Italy
When Cardinal Ippolito d'Este narrowly lost the Papal election, he assuaged his frustrations by embellishing a spectacular villa in Tivoli, a village in the hills east of Rome. The villa itself was brilliantly outfitted in 16th century frescoes,...
Save Place
01100 Viterbo, VT, Italy
This town in Lazio 80km north of Rome is among of the best preserved medieval towns in central Italy. It was a refuge for medieval popes and the seat of Farnese family power during the subsequent Renaissance. Today, it is a sleepy university town...
Save Place
Via Francesco Passino, 00154 Roma RM, Italy
At the Mercato Contadino dei Castelli Romani, a farmers' market in the hilltop town of Ariccia, farmers, bee keepers, cheese makers and other producers of artisanal foods gather on weekends to sell directly to consumers. The farm-direct sales cut...
Save Place
Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
There are so many major sights to see in Rome that it is easy to get caught up in hurrying from tourist option A to Z! We hurried along with the best of them, but the favorite part of our time in the city was walking the neighborhoods in the...
