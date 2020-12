Deciding where to eat in NYC can be an adventure on its own: New Yorkers care just as much about the chef as the restaurant itself. We’ve rounded up a few of the most splurge-worthy dishes, all handpicked by the best chefs in NYC like Chef Sean Rembold of Diner, Marlow & Sons, and Reynard and Chef Takashi Inoue of Takashi, all courtesy of chefsfeed. We hope you’re hungry!