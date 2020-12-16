Cheap and Tasty Eats in Barcelona
Collected by Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert
Keep Barcelona trip on budget by eating like the locals. Share inexpensive tapas in traditional bars, and feast midday on fixed price menus (bread and wine included).
Carrer de Calàbria, 80, 08015 Barcelona, Spain
For well-prepared Mediterranean and Spanish classics as well as some tasty (and healthy) in-house versions of world cuisine, Bar Mono is an ideal and inexpensive choice for a midday meal. Thursday and Friday evenings, as well as Barça game nights,...
Passeig de Gràcia, 120, 08008 Barcelona, Spain
This is my favorite table at my favorite restaurant in Barcelona, Buenas Migas in the Gothic Quarter. I spent my days in Barcelona wandering through the city with my camera while my husband was working and I enjoyed every minute of it. I planned...
Carrer d'Elisabets, 2, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Grown in Galicia but available all over the country in the summer, 'pimientos de padrón' are little green peppers that are one of the most popular seasonal tapas in Spain. If you're in Barcelona, one of the best place to try this...
A lot of the best places to eat on the cheap in Barcelona are a little out of the way. For a truly local experience, and the fastest tapas in town at ridiculously cheap prices, try on La Esquinica (the little corner) for size. Do as the...
Carrer d'Andrea Dòria, 25, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
A short walk from the Barceloneta Market, El Rossinyol is frequented by locals for tasty tapas, cold beers, and hefty midday meals. Rotating daily specials include traditional favorites like Paella, and roast pork with potatoes and peppers. House...
Carrer d'Aragó, 67, 08015 Barcelona, Spain
While the food isn't as exquisite or beautiful as in some of Barcelona's more expensive traditional restaurants, portion sizes are generous and the food is inexpensive and freshly prepared. The restaurant is closed on Saturdays, and weekday...
Av. de Josep Tarradellas, 61, 08029 Barcelona, Badajoz, Spain
Lots of locals eat at Nostrum on a regular basis. It may not be exciting, but it's simple traditional food, made fresh daily for very good prices and the chain has locations throughout Barcelona. Some dishes can cost as little as 1 and the prices...
Carrer d'Aribau, 67, 08011 Barcelona, Spain
A few steps from Barcelona's Plaça Universitat, sit down to a hot drink and buttered toast for breakfast. Midday, the fixed price menu is inexpensive (usually around 10 euros) and features creative, tasty fare like macaroni with celery and squash...
Carrer de Còrsega, 253, 08036 Barcelona, Spain
Fill-up on traditional Catalan and Spanish food at O'Vall D'Ouro. Have a hefty slice of Spanish omelet for breakfast on pa amb tomaquet, or feast on this grill's specialties of roast chicken or quail for lunch.
