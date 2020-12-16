Charming Portland, Maine
So lucky to live in beautiful, charming Portland Maine...nestled on Casco Bay...home to amazing restaurants, city amenities, yet outdoor activities mere steps away via water or on land.
180 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
West Bayside, Portland, ME 04101, USA
12 Captain Strout Cir, Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107, USA
Chances are that when you think of a lighthouse, the image that pops into your head is the iconic Portland Head Light. The tapered white tower on the end of a rocky cape buffeted by crashing waves? Yup, that’s the one. The adjacent Keeper’s House...
Peaks Island, Portland, ME 04108, USA
You really can't experience Portland without experiencing the islands of Casco Bay. The bay is everything to the city. It drives the fishing industry, the tourism industry, and most of the local fun. A ferry service leaving off Commercial Street...
Goose Rocks Beach, Maine 04046, USA
A great find in Southern Maine, a beautiful five mile beach with spectacular views and long stretches of white sand. No place can compare to the beauty that this beach embraces that families have come to summer for many generations. A perfect day...
Cape Porpoise, Kennebunkport, ME, USA
Cape Porpoise is quite the charming small village in the Town of Kennebunkport. The harbor is a safe haven for the many lobster boats & dingy's that call this place their home & office. The islands can be a great escape for camping or exploration....
