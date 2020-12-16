Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Charming Portland, Maine

Collected by Julia Munroe Martin
So lucky to live in beautiful, charming Portland Maine...nestled on Casco Bay...home to amazing restaurants, city amenities, yet outdoor activities mere steps away via water or on land.
Save Place

Portland Lobster Company

180 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
I'm usually skeptical when visiting restaurants right along the main drag of a rather touristy street. Thus is the location of Portland Lobster Co., smack in the middle of Commercial Street in downtown Portland. However, my skepticism was brushed...
More Details >
Save Place

Back Bay Portland Maine

West Bayside, Portland, ME 04101, USA
While jogging, walking, or racing around Back Bay be sure to take a moments break to embrace the skyline of Portland, Maine. Although it's not a city full of skyscrapers -- the small New England city has some great little hidden gems.
More Details >
Save Place

Portland Head Light

12 Captain Strout Cir, Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107, USA
Chances are that when you think of a lighthouse, the image that pops into your head is the iconic Portland Head Light. The tapered white tower on the end of a rocky cape buffeted by crashing waves? Yup, that’s the one. The adjacent Keeper’s House...
More Details >
Save Place

Peaks Island

Peaks Island, Portland, ME 04108, USA
You really can't experience Portland without experiencing the islands of Casco Bay. The bay is everything to the city. It drives the fishing industry, the tourism industry, and most of the local fun. A ferry service leaving off Commercial Street...
More Details >
Save Place

Goose Rocks Beach

Goose Rocks Beach, Maine 04046, USA
A great find in Southern Maine, a beautiful five mile beach with spectacular views and long stretches of white sand. No place can compare to the beauty that this beach embraces that families have come to summer for many generations. A perfect day...
More Details >
Save Place

Cape Porpoise

Cape Porpoise, Kennebunkport, ME, USA
Cape Porpoise is quite the charming small village in the Town of Kennebunkport. The harbor is a safe haven for the many lobster boats & dingy's that call this place their home & office. The islands can be a great escape for camping or exploration....
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without