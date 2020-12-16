Chacras de Coria, Mendoza
Collected by Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor
A charming suburb 20 minutes from downtown Mendoza, Chacras de Coria is home to beautiful wineries, first-class boutique hotels, and some of the area's finest restaurants.
Save Place
Dr. Edmundo Correas 2272, M5528CVF Chacras de Coria, Mendoza, Argentina
Casa Glebinias Hotel Rural is an intimate hotel in the picturesque suburb Chacras de Coria. The family-run hotel consists of four private lodges tucked into a serene 1.7 acre garden of flowers, plants and fruit trees. Two of the lodges are divided...
Save Place
Viamonte, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina
El Mercadito is quickly expanding its offering of friendly and fresh to the suburbs of Mendoza. The owners of the popular restaurant on Aristides recently converted an old winery in Charcas de Coria into a sister restaurant and beer garden called...
Save Place
Italia 5829, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina
Dantesco prides itself on a guest's sinfully indulgent gastronomic experience. They promise to have you lusting after their delicious wines and greedy for their mouthwatering menu of fresh cheeses, oven baked rabbit, and stewed osso buco. You’ll...
Save Place
Chacras de Coria, Mendoza Province, Argentina
Tea & Company is a charming tea house and restaurant started by Argentine tea sommelier Silvina Fortuny whose mission is to provide high-quality loose-leaf teas in a soothing environment. The tea menu is an expansive list of green and white teas...
Save Place
Monte Líbano 1025, M5509 Chacras de Coria, Mendoza, Argentina
A five-minute walk from Chacras de Coria’s central plaza, you’ll find Clos de Chacras, a charming historic winery that has been delicately restored. Owned by a winemaking family whose ancestors emigrated from Switzerland in the late 1800s, Clos de...
Save Place
Charcas, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina
A joint venture between American financier Jon Staenberg and renowned Argentine winemaker Santiago Achával, Hand of God Wines Tasting Room is a place to relax and sample a wide array of wines. If you need help choosing, the onsite sommelier is...
Save Place
Pueyrredón 2222, Chacras de Coria, Mendoza, Argentina
Staying at Finca Adalgisa is like visiting your Argentine relative's working farm. The 11 residential rooms and suites are comfortable and cozy with fireplaces that are lit for you in the evenings. The Furlotti family has lived on this Chacras de...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25