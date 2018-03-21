Top Restaurants in the Cayman Islands

Pedro Castle Road, Savannah, Savannah KY1-1501, Cayman Islands

Giving new life to an old haunt, the Cayman Spirits Company has turned the onetime bar area of the historic Pedro St. James into a rum-centric saloon and café: the Outpost Bar. Go for a tasting, and you’ll try as many as five local rums, one of which—the 1780—is aged and available exclusively on-site. The next most important variety to sample here is the Seven Fathoms, if only so you can say you’ve tasted rum that’s been anchored and aged 42 feet (i.e., seven fathoms) below the Caribbean’s surface. Of course, considering the Outpost’s view—prime, uninterrupted seascape—you could have pretty much any drink in hand and be happy.