Best Outdoor Experiences in Turks and Caicos

Turks and Caicos has numerous outdoor experiences to enjoy, beyond simply spending a week lazing on the beach. From DIY snorkeling to food tours, and from taking a homeless "potcake" dog for a walk to riding a pony through the surf at sunset, Providenciales, the main tourist island in Turks and Caicos, is filled with opportunities for outdoor fun. Here are our favorite adventures on the island.