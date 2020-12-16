Best of Arístides
Collected by Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor
Aristides is a pulsing artery of Mendoza's vibrant culture. Chock-full of clothing boutiques, restaurants, hostels, and bars, this main strip is a great place for a traveler to rub shoulders with locals.
Av. Arístides Villanueva 521, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
El Mercadito, whose value proposition of “friendly & fresh”, lives up to its promise with an international menu of gourmet salads, sandwiches and burgers (including veggie). The food is consistently wholesome and delicious, down to the fresh...
M5500EPA, Av. Arístides Villanueva 527-561, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Por Aca is a popular local hangout on Aristides that's all about rock and roll. It fills up around 1:30 AM, when partrons are allowed to start smoking cigarettes. You can dance among the throngs of partiers until 6:00 AM. Tuesdays and Wednesdays,...
G Espejo 19, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Av. Arístides Villanueva 537, M5500EPA Mendoza, Argentina
This hip boutique on Aristides, part bookstore and part clothing and home-décor retailer, subliminally screams Brooklyn cool. The owner of Cosset is a culture vulture who also runs a production company called Musik+Arte with a renowned Mendocenean...
Av Villanueva Arístides 287, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
El Palenque is a classic where locals and tourists can both be found sipping wine from “pinguino” carafes—vessels historically used by Argentine gauchos nicknamed for their distinct penguin shape. El Palenque is fashioned after an old-time “...
Av. Arístides Villanueva 180, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Vero Gift is an enchanting gift shop on Aristides selling handmade soaps, aromatic lotions, scented oils, and beautifully bundled toiletries. It’s the perfect place to find a thank you gift, presents to take home (La Pasionaria products are a...
Villanueva 282, Mendoza, Argentina
Damajuana Hostel is considered one of the best hostels in Mendoza and enjoys a prime location in Aristides. The hostel occupies a restored colonial home with hardwood floors and beautiful wooden windows. The common room leads onto a manicured back...
Avenida Villanueva Arístides 142-144, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Bianco & Nero is a chocolaterie and ice cream shop that was established in Mendoza in 1992. It’s like stepping into a scene of Charlie and the Chocolate factory with over 220 different kinds of sweet treats that you’ll want to melt in your...
Coronel Rodriguez 737, Mendoza, Argentina
Entra y Flipa, which translates to “enter and flip out” is a trendy clothing boutique on Aristides selling popular Argentine brands like Ay not dead, Maria Cher, Cora Groppo, and Retink. There is a fashionable selection of casual and evening women...
Av. Arístides Villanueva 153, M5500EOS Mendoza, Argentina
Antares is an artisanal beer company started by three friends from Mar de Plata, Argentina, in the 90s. They first learned about homebrewing from a Californian on a post-college trip to Florida. A few years later the three started brewing...
Av. Arístides Villanueva 405, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
This Argentine chain is a popular spot for inexpensive chicken and beef milanesas. You can get a traditional Napolitano with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese or a Patagonica with mozzarella, herbs, ham, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh...
Manuel A. Saez 567, Mendoza, Argentina
Sofia's restaurant menu opens with a history of when the introspective owner’s father purchased a historian’s library in 1985. He spent years reading those books searching for answers to life’s philosophical questions. The library now resides in...
583, Olascoaga, Mendoza, Provincia de Mendoza, Argentina
Parapithecus Evolution Bar (named after an extinct primate) is a two-story bar and nightclub with bar food and live music on select nights. The upstairs has an outdoor section overlooking Aristides when you need to come up for some air. This place...
Coronel Rodriguez 737, Mendoza, Argentina
Cloter is a hip Argentine brand for pretty young things (think H&M and Forever 21) with trendy prints, sexy cuts and fashionable basics. You can add a touch of Latin flair to your wardrobe. Arístides Villanueva 129; +54 261 429 6997
Av. Boulogne Sur Mer 788, M5500CUD Mendoza, Argentina
El Patio de Jesus Maria is a local favorite. It’s is named after the owner who opened the restaurant in Cordoba ten years ago and later moved it to Mendoza. It's a typical Argentine parrilla, which is a typical Mendocenean style of cooking meat...
