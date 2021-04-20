Best High-End Restaurants in the Northern Territory

While it may not have the San Pellegrino World’s Best rankings of Sydney and Melbourne, the Northern Territory is no stranger to fine food, and it offers the landscapes and night skies to match. From Darwin’s iconic Hanuman restaurant and open-air Pee Wee’s at the Point to the magical Tali Wiru experience held at a desert dune near Uluru (Ayers Rock), these dining experiences won’t disappoint.

Hanuman
93 Mitchell Street
Chef Jimmy Shu’s Thai-, Indian-, and Nyonya-inspired menu showcases indigenous ingredients in such dishes as barramundi fish tikka, Thai chili prawns, and lemongrass- and chili-spiked oysters. The spicy cuisine is complemented by a standout list of Australian wines. Phone: 61/(0) 8-8941-3500 This appeared in the June/July 2015 issue.
Char Restaurant
70 Esplanade
This stylish restaurant is a temple to meat. The specialty is chargrilled steak—with every sauce and side you can think of—but you can also order your Wagyu beef as a tartare, tataki or ragout. There’s an interesting range of fish and seafood dishes for those who are less carnivorously inclined.
Wharf One Food & Wine
Wharf One
Darwin NT, Australia
With a picturesque Indian Ocean vantage point, Wharf One is a top destination for a casual or special-occasion meal on the Darwin waterfront. Many of the fresh, seasonal dishes, from local barramundi to calf’s tongue, are prepared on a custom-made wood grill, and tempura reef fish, chilli mud crabs, and Murray Valley pork belly round out the NT-centric options.
