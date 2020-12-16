A Tour of Montreal's Modern Architecture
Collected by John Newton , AFAR Contributor
160 Chemin du Tour de l'isle, Montréal, QC H3C 4G8, Canada
Buckminster Fuller's Biosphere, constructed for the 1967 Montreal Expo, is one of the city's most iconic buildings. Ironically, the 20-story Biosphere was intended to be a temporary structure, but construction crews chose to weld, rather than...
2600 Av Pierre-Dupuy, Montréal, QC H3C 3R6, Canada
Architect Moshe Safdie's Habitat 67 apartment complex was built for Expo 67, a key moment in Montreal's emergence as one of the world's cultural capitals. While many buildings from the late 60s haven't fared well with time, Habitat 67 still...
175 Rue Sainte-Catherine, Montréal, QC H2X 1Y9, Canada
The 1960s and 70s are often referred to as the "Quiet Revolution" in Quebec, as reformist governments led by the Liberal party brought about huge changes in the province's society. The period was also characterized by economic growth and grand...
While one of AFAR's mottos is "travel deeper," that phrase takes on a new meaning in Montreal. Much of the city is connected by a vast underground network of streets, complete with fitness centers, restaurants, and cultural centers, as well as...
