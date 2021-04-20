Habitat 67
2600 Pierre-Dupuy Ave
| +1 514-866-5971
Photo by John Newton
Mon - Fri 8:30am - 4:30pm
Brutalist BeautyArchitect Moshe Safdie's Habitat 67 apartment complex was built for Expo 67, a key moment in Montreal's emergence as one of the world's cultural capitals. While many buildings from the late 60s haven't fared well with time, Habitat 67 still achieves Safdie's goal: demonstrating that contemporary housing projects can be original and appealing works that create a sense of community among their residents. For a public who had come to associate housing projects with off-putting towers set in windswept plazas, Habitat 67 was a revelation with its 354 prefabricated concrete blocks stacked to construct 146 units. Apartments here continue to be coveted and command a premium price.
Habitat 67 is a little out of the way from most of the other sites you'll likely visit, on a peninsula facing Old Montreal. Take a cab to get there and note that the complex is private property—you'll be turned away by security if you try to enter but you can admire this modernist vision from the street.