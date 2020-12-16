A Taste of Shanghai's Tianzifang District
Collected by Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
Tianzifang is a must while you're in Shanghai, but the maze of alleys and shops can be slightly overwhelming for first-timers. Here are a few of my favorite places—from funky shops to cool barrooms—to seek out while you're wandering.
Dapuqiao, Huangpu, China
Tianzifang is incredible, but between jostling around with other tourists and getting lost for the 20th time—or is that just creative navigation?—it can be nice to have a place to rejuvenate. And for that, Origin is just the spot. With a menu of...
My favorite way to start a day in Tianzifang is with a hearty breakfast at Kommune. With a notably large courtyard, it's a fabulous place to kick off a warm-weathered day and even if you're a little chilly, the coffee comes in bowl sized mugs that...
258 Taikang Rd, DaPuQiao, Lu Wan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
My go-to place for unique postcards and colorful souvenirs, Esy Dragon is chock-full of fun finds: beautiful soap dispensers, quirky luggage tags, delicate teapots, fun iPhone cases... Located at #51, Lane 248 Taikang Lu (right around the corner...
248 Taikang Rd, DaPuQiao, Lu Wan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Bordering on the bizarre, this knickknack shop is definitely worth a visit. They have everything from quirky to cute to downright odd. A great place to explore and pick up a funky gift or two. Be sure to check out the wind-up toys and the...
Tai Kang Lu, DaPuQiao, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
A cultural experience as much as a culinary one, be sure you pop into one of Shanghai's many "wet markets" for a true flavor of the city. Vegetables, fruits, eggs, meat, grains, rice, fish, every variety of tofu you can imagine....these vendors...
Dapuqiao, Huangpu, China
Luili is an ancient Chinese word for 'glass art'. Showcasing over 250 glass pieces from the Warring States through the Qing Dynasty, history is present in this collection of crystal. But this isn't just about an old art form, contemporary glass...
210弄 Taikang Rd, DaPuQiao, Huangpu Qu, China
If you're interested in getting an introduction into the world of Chinese tea, I highly recommend dropping into one of Cha Mi Living's two locations: Taikang Lu and Huamu Lu. From color to brewing times to tea service, they'll walk you through it...
171 Jianguo Middle Rd, DaPuQiao, Lu Wan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
The two women behind the Sanctuary are truly a dynamic duo. Specializing in skin care, they go above and beyond to ensure that everyone who walks through their doors is well looked after. After a quick chat, each facial is customized to ensure the...
