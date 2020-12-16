A Perfect Day in Vieques

Vieques, off Puerto Rico's east coast, is known for its quiet island life and tropical vibe. Get away from the hustle and bustle of the mainland and enjoy a relaxing day riding horses, kayaking in the bioluminescent bay, and dining on local tapas, even if you only have one day. Often overlooked by visitors who seek the mainland comforts, be sure to take some time to explore this tiny island and its secluded tropical vibe. A day trip to Vieques will not be forgotten.

(The venues on this list have been confirmed reopened since Hurricane Maria.)