Balneario Sun Bay

Caribbean Island Wild Horses

One of the best things we did while visiting Sun Bay Beach in Vieques was take a lazy morning walk from Esparanza to Sun Bay on the beach. It was a very relaxing walk, and a great place to take photos of the beach, wild horses, and sea crabs. Oddly, the locals will say most places are "too far" to walk to, but this was pretty close.



We first met here for Abe's Tour of the bio bay, and even at dusk, the park was filled with wild horses. It was stunning to see so many in their natural habitat—such a beautiful place.



Some adventure companies may offer horseback riding on the beach, but we opted for motorinis and kayaking instead.