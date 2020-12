One day is not enough for a visit to San Sebastián, but that doesn’t mean you can’t give it your best effort. Start your perfect day with breakfast on the Boulevard. Condense the city’s views into a stroll, visiting each corner by foot. After working up your appetite, grab a hard day’s meal in San Sebastián’s most famous pintxo bars, with curated tours by San Sebastián Food. Twenty-four hours is just enough time to create some unforgettable memories.