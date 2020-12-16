A Perfect Day in Da Nang
Collected by Duncan Forgan , AFAR Local Expert
Even Da Nang locals probably wouldn't argue their home city is rich in standout attractions. Nevertheless, it is a hugely pleasant place to while away a day, with enough charismatic draws to keep visitors engaged. All the way from a tasty noodle breakfast to a sumptuous Vietnamese feast for dinner, Da Nang has what it takes to supply a perfect day.
166 Lê Đình Dương, Hải Châu 2, Hải Châu, Đà Nẵng 550000, Vietnam
Most bigger Vietnamese cities have their own noodle specialty and Danang is no exception. In its case, the dish in question -- mi quang -- is an absolute classic. The dish is made with wide egg noodles, with a characteristic slippery quality,...
32 Điện Biên Phủ, Điện Bàn, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Coffee shops are everywhere in Hanoi, but few strike the right balance between quality coffee and a hip, youthful atmosphere. Cong Caphe now has several branches in the city -- as well as in other big cities in Vietnam including Ho Chi Minh City...
With the East Sea lapping close by, it is not surprising that Danang has a food scene the equal of most cities in Vietnam. Although sometimes overshadowed by nearby Hoi An, the bigger city has a wealth of sensational local venues whipping up...
Chùa Linh Ứng, Hoàng Sa, Thọ Quang, Sơn Trà, Đà Nẵng, Vietnam
A journey to Son Tra Peninsula is a must for many reasons, not least the opportunity to visit Linh Ung Pagoda. The temple is the largest in Danang and is spectacularly located on a knoll with fantastic views back towards China Beach and the Marble...
Mai Đăng Chơn, Hoà Hải, Đà Nẵng, 550000, Vietnam
As there's a near continuous stretch of sand between Danang and Hoi An, it is sometimes tricky to define separate beaches. One of the nicest areas to kick back for a day is Non Nuoc Beach, which is situated roughly around the same area as the...
Phước Hòa 5, Khuêõ Trung, Cẩm Lệ, Đà Nẵng 550000, Vietnam
One of the world's more singular religions, Cao Dai mixes ideas from other religions including Buddhism and Taoism and also cosmology. Although the religion has its main base at Tay Ninh in southern Vietnam, Danang has its own temple, which is...
81 Huyền Trân Công Chúa, Hoà Hải, Ngũ Hành Sơn, Đà Nẵng 550000, Vietnam
...or take the elevator (seriously!) to experience this network of temples and intricate sculpture. Incense is sold throughout the complex, and people sell all kinds of marble wares on the street level.
4 Bạch Đằng, Thạch Thang, Hải Châu, Đà Nẵng 550000, Vietnam
For those who wish to sample a selection of choices from Vietnam's formidable culinary arsenal in a spotless setting, Madam Lan's is by far the best choice in Danang. Housed in a French/Vietnamese colonial mansion, the restaurant does a wide range...
119 Trần Phú, Hải Châu 1, Hải Châu, Đà Nẵng 550000, Vietnam
Danang's main market, known as Cho Han, is a typically Vietnamese retail experience. Here guests will find 28,000 square metres of shopping opportunities under one roof. Everything is on offer here from tourist tat, to jewellery, flowers and fruit...
