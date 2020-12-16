Where are you going?
A Local's Guide to Johannesburg

Collected by Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert
Travelling to Johannesburg anytime soon? Be sure to check out some of these spots for an authentic experience. Johannesburg isn't only defined by it's physical boundaries. In fact it spills out into a large expense, encompassing many further little towns. Locals don't just limit their definition to the city, They include every part of the surrounds which are then referred to as Greater Johannesburg
Walter and Albertina Sisulu Statue

La Rochelle, Johannesburg South, 2190, South Africa
This statue of Apartheid fighters, Walter Sisulu and his wife Albertina by Marina Walsh, sits watch over their original offices in the background, where Walter was once an estate agent. According to my guide, the statue was designed for people to...
Chancellor House

Fashion District, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
A modest three-story building in the Ferreirasdorp area of Johannesburg, Chancellor House once contained the first black law firm in South Africa, opened by Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo at the height of apartheid. It was here that the two...
Lion Park

R512 Pelindaba Rd, Hartbeespoort, Broederstroom, 0240, South Africa
The lion cub was licking my hand as if he were a puppy!
Melrose Arch Hotel lounge

78 Tyrwhitt Ave, Melrose, Johannesburg, 2000, South Africa
You've arrived in Joburg! After our long journeys, we’ll meet up in the cozy hotel lounge of the Melrose Arch Hotel, Joburg’s hip and swanky hotel and our 'home base'. Hear more about the events planned for the days ahead while you relax with...
Apartheid Museum

Northern Park Way and Gold Reef Rd, Ormonde, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
Opened in 2001, the Apartheid Museum powerfully—and extensively—documents the rise and fall of racial segregation in South Africa. Constructed on a 16-acre plot of land, the museum features a unique design—as you head through the...
Origins Center

Yale Road &, Enoch Sontonga Ave, Johannesburg, 2050, South Africa
Housed in Johannesburg’s historically significant University of Witwatersrand, the Origins Center details the history of humankind through displays, artwork, and more. Touring the interactive exhibits, either with a guide or a headset, will...
Randlords

90 De Korte St, Johannesburg, 2017, South Africa
If you're lucky enough to live in a place as magical as South Africa, you get some amazing sunrises & sunsets most mornings & evenings. What's great about living in Johannesburg is that you get to experience the magic while overlooking an...
Arts on Main

264 Fox St &, Berea Rd, Maboneng, Johannesburg, 2094, South Africa
A collection of art galleries, artists’ studios, restaurants, and shops, Arts on Main functions as a hub for Johannesburg’s creative community, bringing people together to share ideas, beverages, and one another’s company. Every...
Constitution Hill

11 Kotze St, Johannesburg, 2017, South Africa
A living museum in the heart of Johannesburg, Constitution Hill was built on the 100-acre site of a century-old prison complex, where the leaders of every major South African liberation group—from Nelson Mandela to Mahatma Gandhi—were...
Hector Pieterson Memorial and Museum

8287 Khumalo Rd, Orlando West, Johannesburg, 1804, South Africa
Well-designed and full of fascinating information, the Hector Pieterson Museum details the charged events surrounding June 16, 1976, when high school students staged a peaceful march against the use of Afrikaans as the main language in black...
Turbine Hall

65 Ntemi Piliso St, Newtown, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
The site of an old power plant, it has been turned into a beautiful modern building used for events and entry to the HQ for AngloGold Ashanti.
Vilakazi Street

Vilakazi St, Orlando West, Soweto, 1804, South Africa
Vilakazi is perhaps the most famous street in Soweto—or all of Johannesburg, for that matter. It’s the only street in the world to have produced two Nobel Prize winners—His Excellency Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela and The Most...
Neighbourgoods Market, Johannesburg

73 Juta St, Johannesburg, 2000, South Africa
This semi-outdoor market on Juta Street in Joburg's Braamfontein neighbourhood is fun fun fun. Eat oysters from Namibia, drink craft beer from South Africa, and devour paella, gelato, cheeses, chocolate...a food lover's paradise! Open on...
City Sightseeing South Africa

120 De Korte St, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 2000, South Africa
City Sightseeing gets locals and tourists alike to the definitive parts of central Johannesburg, teaching them all about the city and its history. Aboard the company’s hop-on, hop-off bus, guests travel to more than 16 important locations,...
Wits Art Museum

Wits Art Museum Cnr Jorissen and, Bertha St, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
An amazingly curated museum, the Wits Art Museum, fondly referred to as WAM, hosts a stunning collection of contemporary and traditional African art. It's located in a bright and airy space and feels relatively undiscovered. My favorite piece was...
POST breakfast lunch

70 Juta St, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
Breakfasts are little godsends after a big night out, and Post at 70 Juta Street in Braamfontein is just the place to revitalise after a big night out and before working on your weekend party habits again. The Big Bomber is a drink combination of...
Impala Stampede outside Anglo American

Ferreiras Dorp, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
This Impala Stampede sculpture was originally donated by the Oppenheimer. It was vandalized many years ago at its original location in Oppenheimer Park, but has been repaired and moved to this spot on Main Street, a beautiful pedestrian mall,...
Newtown

Newtown, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
This historic industrial structure used to be a power station in the 1920s but now is an architectural landmark, and a great party venue, in Johannesburg's Newtown district. Join AFAR Experiences in South Africa this fall.
Sisulus Sculpture

Westgate, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
Nelson Mandela was best man at their wedding in 1944. Walter went on to be a leader of the ANC and the anti-apartheid movement. Ma Sisulu was a leader in her own right, starting with her arrest and two month stint in solitary confinement in 1963....
Bus Factory, 3 President St

138 Lilian Ngoyi St, Newtown, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
Meet the other Prince – a jewelry designer who has his workshop at the Unity Gallery, inside the Bus Factory. Prince makes rings, bracelets, necklaces and pendants out of ...silverware. We had a good laugh when I told him I wouldn't let him...
Soweto Towers

Chris Hani Rd, Klipspruit 318-Iq, Johannesburg, 1809, South Africa
At the Soweto Towers, adrenaline junkies can indulge in a wide variety of extreme activities, from bungee jumping and paintball to SCAD free falls, base jumping, rock climbing, and more. For the sane among us, there’s also an elevator to the...
Chaf-Pozi

Diepkloof Zone 6, Diepmeadow, 1862, South Africa
A great dining experience can be found at the foot of the iconic Orlando Towers in Soweto in the form of Chaf-Pozi. Chaf-Pozi, is a traditional Shisa nyama. Shisa nyama is a Zulu phrase literally meaning "hot meat". It is a term used to describe...
Soweto

Soweto, South Africa
Located across from Sakhumzi Restaurant and adjacent to Thali's Snack Bar I encountered wall art that captures the spirit of the people of Soweto and all of the once segregated townships. Walk up the street and you'll encounter vendors, dancers...
Duke's Burgers

Greenside, Johannesburg, 2193, South Africa
I've discovered an affinity for ostrich meat - it's lean and so tasty! Perfect for burgers. At Dukes Burgers in Greenside. This burger had fried rosemary-infused butternut squash and cucumbers as well.
Circa Gallery

Jellicoe Ave, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
Located across the street from each other and owned by the captivating Mark Read, Circa and Everard Read are two of Africa's leading art galleries. Circa's impressive circular structure is art in itself. In addition, you should check out the...
Oppenheimer Park

Fashion District, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
Cool little park in the heart of the CBD. Originally the home of the Impala Stampede sculpture that is now on the Main Street pedestrian mall, and donated by the founder of Anglo American and De Beers. The park struggled In the CBD's down years,...
Melrose Arch

60 Melrose Blvd, Melrose North, Johannesburg, 2076, South Africa
Hanging out at one of the many cafes, having a beer and enjoying a beautiful fall day. Very pleasant. Join AFAR Experiences in South Africa this fall.
Circa Gallery

Jellicoe Ave, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
In recent years, Johannesburg has become a haven for contemporary artists working in South Africa. Rosebank, the neighborhood next to the affluent suburb of Sandton, even features a Miami-esque Design District with galleries, restaurants, and...
Diagonal St

Diagonal St, Johannesburg South, South Africa
On a recent inner city tour I attended with tour operator, Past Experiences, we went past some of the local stores, one of which was a Muti Store. Muti is the Southern African traditional medicine which is prepared by a Sangoma or traditional...
Johannesburg

40 Oxford Rd, Parktown, Johannesburg, 2193, South Africa
Johannesburg has over 10 million trees and is touted as having the world's largest man-made forest. Experiencing the setting sun while out on the balcony, or just chilling out on a sunny Sunday afternoon is great with this many trees around. If...
Daleah's Eatery

6 De Beer St, Johannesburg, 2000, South Africa
I'd previously covered Dalea's Eatery from a dessert point of view, and since that time the homely eatery has grown to the point where it's always bustling and can sometimes be difficult to get a place to sit down, especially on Saturdays, but...
Katy's Palace Bar

3 Desmond St, Kramerville, Sandton, 2090, South Africa
A new addition to the Jo'burg night market scene is the House & Leisure Night Market at Katy's Palace Bar, which is also home to an antique store located on the ground floor and The night market featured a good variety of local arts and crafts as...
Parooz Fashions

70 Juta St, Johannesburg, 2000, South Africa
Located in the trendy 70 Juta Street complex, Parooz Fashions is stocked and run by an awesome young lady named Roxy. Frequented by top local celebs, the store has a wide range for all tastes, so as a visitor you should walk in and 'Parooz' the...
Derrick Ave

Derrick Ave, Cyrildene, Johannesburg, 2198, South Africa
Derick Avenue in Cyrildene on the Eastrand of Johannesburg, is home to a whole host of different Asian run stores and restaurants. It is the new home of the original Chinatown which started in Commissioner Street (Now Albertina Sisulu Street) in...
Mandela Mural

Staib St, New Doornfontein, Johannesburg, 2094, South Africa
If you're travelling past the CBD along Jozi's bordering M2 Highway, you might catch a glimpse of a new piece of street art which was commissioned in honor of the late, great Nelson Mandela. The artwork by the internationally acclaimed Ricky Lee...
