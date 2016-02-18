Safari Stylesetter: Nicky Fitzgerald

One of Nicky Fitzgerald’s most enviable travel skills is her knack for getting quality sleep in coach class (hint: her method involves wine). Last summer Fitzgerald and her husband, Steve, opened Angama Mara, a camp of 30 tented suites on a panoramic site in Kenya’s Masai Mara where scenes from Out of Africa were filmed.

Let’s play spin the globe—name the one place you’ve always wanted to go.

Iceland—I am doing a trek there next year.

What’s your spirit city? (Where do you want to return to over and over?)

New York—my annual fix that never fails to energise me and make me appreciate Africa’s wild places.

Do you have a travel ritual?

I fly coach. Coach survival kit: goose down travel pillow, pashmina, padded silk eye mask, earplugs, and bingo!, I sleep like a lamb (after a couple of glasses of red wine).

Do you maintain any routines from home while traveling or does it all go out the window?

I mostly travel for work—long days, multiple meetings, crazy time zones—and the emails never stop. So, no routine—I kick into survival mode.

Sorry, you only get to eat one regional cuisine for the rest of your life. What is it?

Middle Eastern hands down—preferably cooked by Yotam Ottolenghi.

Fitzgerald is headed to Iceland next year By Joan Wharton

Depends where to and on what budget. Let’s take a safari to Africa on a decent budget. Definitely use a travel planner with good African experience—this is one trip of a lifetime you can’t wing! Contrary to popular belief, wildlife is not always what Animal Planet makes it out to be.

Describe your travel personality in three words.

Social, curious, foolhardy.