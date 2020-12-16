A Guide to the Douro Valley, Portugal
Explore one of Europe’s most underrated wine regions.
Porto, Portugal
Strasbourg-based CroisiEurope was founded in 1976 and is one of Europe’s largest river cruise specialists, running trips along the Rhine, the Rhône, the Seine, the Danube, and more. The company is christening a new Douro Valley ship in 2015,...
Lisbon, Portugal
Viking Cruises, established in 1997, specializes in river cruises in Europe, Russia, Egypt, Southeast Asia, and China. In 2014 the company unveiled two new ships that were specially designed to sail the Douro River, which is narrower than many...
Douro, 3260 Figueiró dos Vinhos, Portugal
I have visited Napa and Sonoma, and have been to Tuscany, and Bordeaux, but no wine region of the world has surprised me with its beauty as much as the Douro. If your find yourself in Porto, it is well worth renting a car (or better yet, hiring a...
Driving along the countryside in northern Portugal near Oporto I saw the spectacular hillside vines of the famous Douro Valley spread out in front of me for miles. The sight was breathtaking. I saw the steep hillsides with the vines on the...
Porto, Portugal
At the mouth of the Douro River, the medieval city of Porto, Portugal, is undergoing an architectural renaissance. Old World icons, such as the baroque Torre dos Clérigos bell tower that helped the city earn UNESCO status in 1996, contrast with...
Praça Ribeira nº1, 4050-513 Porto, Portugal
Across the Douro River on the opposite side of Oporto is Vila Nova Da Gaia, where all the famous port wine cellars are located. The D. Luis I Bridge spans the river at the Cais da Ribeira. You can walk across the bridge and get to the Cais da...
Iberia
Porto is one of the most beautiful cities I've had the pleasure to visit. The city is packed with cultural attractions—many of them listed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The port wine cellars, Oporto Cathedral, Clérigos Church Tower, and...
Rua do Choupelo, 4400-088 Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
It seems appropriate when visiting wine country to stay in a hotel that celebrates wine. The Yeatman, in Porto, is set in Vila Nova de Gaia, the historical headquarters of the region's famous port wine houses. The hotel has 82 rooms and suites,...
