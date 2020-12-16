7 Great Smoky Mountains Getaways
Collected by Afar Magazine
Make America's dreamiest farm hotel your base for exploring the pastoral, flavor-packed Smoky Mountain region.
Save Place
1471 W Millers Cove Rd, Walland, TN 37886, USA
Set on 4,200 secluded acres of hillocks, ponds, and gardens at the foot of the Tennessee Smoky Mountains, this award-winning resort, a member of the prestigious Relais & Châteaux brand, is awash in genteel luxury, from its splendid spa...
Save Place
Market Square, Knoxville, TN 37902, USA
The South is, of course, known for its buttery, flaky biscuits. Taste the best May 15-17 at Knoxville’s International Biscuit Festival in Market Square. In addition to biscuit bakeoffs there will be a screening of Pride & Joy, a new film from...
Save Place
Clinch river, Tennessee, USA
The 300-mile Clinch River—which flows from SW Virginia to East Tennessee—is one of America’s top trout streams. Spend a day on a McKenzie-style drift boat, catching browns, rainbows, and brooks. Several local guide services offer half and full-day...
Save Place
113 Great Buffalo Trace, Frankfort, KY 40601, USA
Buffalo Trace, which works with the Van Winkle family to make its renowned whiskies, offers complimentary tours every hour at its Frankfort, Kentucky distillery. Hard hat tours offer a more detailed behind the scenes look at the distilling process...
Save Place
2603 US-411, Madisonville, TN 37354, USA
Top chefs clamor for the hams cured at Bentons, an unassuming smokehouse in Madisonville. Online orders can take more than a month; instead, drop in for a tour and take home some bacon. This appeared in the May 2014 issue.
Save Place
37 Rutledge St, Nashville, TN 37210, USA
With his high-concept McCrady’s and his more rustic Husk—both in Charleston—chef Sean Brock transformed perceptions of Southern cooking from heavy, simple fare to a culinary tradition that is rich, complex, and filled with...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25