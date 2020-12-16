Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

7 Great Smoky Mountains Getaways

Collected by Afar Magazine
Make America's dreamiest farm hotel your base for exploring the pastoral, flavor-packed Smoky Mountain region.
Save Place

Blackberry Farm

1471 W Millers Cove Rd, Walland, TN 37886, USA
Set on 4,200 secluded acres of hillocks, ponds, and gardens at the foot of the Tennessee Smoky Mountains, this award-winning resort, a member of the prestigious Relais & Châteaux brand, is awash in genteel luxury, from its splendid spa...
More Details >
Save Place

Market Square

Market Square, Knoxville, TN 37902, USA
The South is, of course, known for its buttery, flaky biscuits. Taste the best May 15-17 at Knoxville’s International Biscuit Festival in Market Square. In addition to biscuit bakeoffs there will be a screening of Pride & Joy, a new film from...
More Details >
Save Place

Clinch River

Clinch river, Tennessee, USA
The 300-mile Clinch River—which flows from SW Virginia to East Tennessee—is one of America’s top trout streams. Spend a day on a McKenzie-style drift boat, catching browns, rainbows, and brooks. Several local guide services offer half and full-day...
More Details >
Save Place

Buffalo Trace Distillery

113 Great Buffalo Trace, Frankfort, KY 40601, USA
Buffalo Trace, which works with the Van Winkle family to make its renowned whiskies, offers complimentary tours every hour at its Frankfort, Kentucky distillery. Hard hat tours offer a more detailed behind the scenes look at the distilling process...
More Details >
Save Place

Benton's Smoky Mountain Country Hams

2603 US-411, Madisonville, TN 37354, USA
Top chefs clamor for the hams cured at Bentons, an unassuming smokehouse in Madisonville. Online orders can take more than a month; instead, drop in for a tour and take home some bacon. This appeared in the May 2014 issue.
More Details >
Save Place

Husk Nashville

37 Rutledge St, Nashville, TN 37210, USA
With his high-concept McCrady’s and his more rustic Husk—both in Charleston—chef Sean Brock transformed perceptions of Southern cooking from heavy, simple fare to a culinary tradition that is rich, complex, and filled with...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without